Another explosive night for the Altoona boys basketball team’s offense clinched the Rails a bit of history.
Brayden Turk scored a game-high 23 points, Keshawn Harris added 16 of his own and the Rails beat Cadott 92-62 on Tuesday to earn their first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title since 2007.
Five Rails scored in double figures, and the team connected on eight 3-pointers. Turk made four of those triples.
Altoona had clinched at least a share of the league title last week.
Brad Irwin led Cadott with 16 points.
Stanley-Boyd 74, Osseo-Fairchild 60: Lucas Smith’s game-high 19 points powered the Orioles to victory. Brady Potaczek added 15 for Stanley-Boyd, and Garrett Koxlien’s 15 led the Thunder.
Mondovi 49, Elk Mound 39: Owen Schultz and Evan Gray scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to boost the Buffaloes past the Mounders. Mondovi held Elk Mound to just 12 points in the first half. Ryan Bohl hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Mounders.
Eleva-Strum 58, Alma Center Lincoln 48: Kyle McSorley knocked down six 3-pointers as part of a 22-point performance, leading the Cardinals to an upset of Dairyland Large leader Lincoln. Nick Higley added 17 for the Cardinals, while Justin Rowekamp scored 16 for the Hornets. Eleva-Strum’s win means Lincoln is tied atop the conference with Whitehall, both with 10-3 records.
Elmwood/Plum City 75, Glenwood City 50: Four players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by Luke Webb’s 20 points. Eli Gansluckner added 16 points to the cause, while Drew Olson led the Hilltoppers with 12.
Bloomer 48, Hayward 39: Charlie Herrick made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead the Blackhawks. Austin Thur added 12 points of his own.
Blair-Taylor 75, Independence 50: Matt Waldera put up 26 points and Isaac Nerby added 16 more as the Wildcats improved to 18-2. Creed Brenner scored 17 for the Indees.
St. Croix Falls 63, Barron 48: The Golden Bears got 22 points from Carter LaLiberty, but the Saints were too tough to take down.
Wrestling
Baldwin-Woodville sectional: The hosts got individual wins from Blaine Guthrie, Hunter Bonte, Austin Schmidt and Jordan Bonte but ultimately came up short against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 44-21 in the Division 2 sectional semifinals.
Guthrie and Schmidt both won by pins, while Hunter Bonte was victorious by major decision and Jordan Bonte by technical fall.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro won 10 of the 14 bouts.
Cumberland sectional: Trett Joles and Nate Stuart were the only Bulldog victors in Boyceville’s semifinal dual against St. Croix Falls. The Saints won 66-9.
Joles, a reigning state champion, defeated Calan Leahy by pin. Stuart won an 11-4 decision over Devyn Rode. St. Croix Falls won 12 of the 14 weight classes, with eight by pin and two by forfeit.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 58, Tomah 33: The Huskies earned their fourth win of the season behind 13 points from Reanna Hutchinson. It was a well-balanced offense for North, which had six players score at least five points. Evie Dreger and Nadia Horn scored eight apiece.
Marshfield 66, Menomonie 50: The Mustangs got 12 points from Olivia Steinmetz and 10 from Shelby Thornton, but couldn’t keep pace in the second half. The Tigers outscored Menomonie by 11 points after halftime.
Cadott 48, Glenwood City 24: Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 19 points for the Hornets, lifting them to a nonconference win. Isabella Rassbach led the Hilltoppers with seven points.
Immanuel Lutheran 44, Alma Center Lincoln 42: Emma Miller’s 11 points helped guide the Lancers past the Hornets. It tied Lincoln’s Liz Prindle’s 11 points for the game high.
Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 41: Emma Seibel scored a career-high 20 points for the Blackhawks, drilling three 3-pointers in the process. Emily Egle and Raemalee Smith had 15 points apiece for Ladysmith.
Gilmanton 47, Whitehall 29: Liz Meier scored 14 points to lead the Panthers, and Lydia Evans added 11 of her own. Abby Semb scored seven for Whitehall.