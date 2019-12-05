Altoona boys basketball head coach Paul Henrichs opened up his home coaching career with a major Western Cloverbelt victory, taking down Thorp 66-56 on Thursday night.
Junior Brayden Turk led the way for the Rails with 25 points. Keshawn Harris and Evan Moss both reached double digits with 13 and 11 respectively for Altoona.
Zander Rockow led the Cardinals with 15. Isaac Soumis was the only other player in double figures.
Prescott 92, Elk Mound 50: Parker Neilsen had 36 points and Jacob Duffing added 22 for the Cardinals. Blaze Todd had a team-high 16 points for the Mounders.
Elmwood/Plum City 66, Gilmanton 56: Basil Gilles had a game-high 19 points as the Wolves won their season opener. Jarin Rud led Gilmanton with 18.
McDonell 49, Stanley-Boyd 35: Jake Siegenthaler led all Macks scorers with 11 points. Stanley-Boyd’s Lucas Smith was the only other player in double digits with 10.
Fall Creek 79, Osseo-Fairchild 71: Garrett Koxlein scored 22 for the Thunder but was outdone by Luke Olson who dropped a game-high 28 for Fall Creek.
Regis 68, Cadott 49: Branton Paulsrud had a game-high 28 points for the Ramblers. He went toe-to-toe with Mason Poehls who scored 23 for Cadott.
Immanuel Lutheran 67, Alma/Pepin 35: Britten Rutz scored a game-high 13 points for the Lancers who cruised past the Eagles.
Girls basketball
La Crosse Logan 48, Eau Claire North 37: Sophomore Reanna Hutchison led North with 11 points in the loss.
Colfax 49, Elk Mound 38: Rachel Scharlau had a game-high 17 points for the Vikings. Elk Mound’s Sophie Cedarblade hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Durand 76, Glenwood City 29: McKenna Hurlburt had 19 points and was joined in double digits by Madisyn Kilboten (10) and Leah Sabelko (14) for the Panthers.
Bloomer 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28: Sophomore Abby Iverson had a game-high 16 points as the Blackhawks rolled past the Bulldogs. Claire Knutson led Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with nine points.
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Whitehall 20: Ariel Koxlein led Whitehall with 10 points but the Hornets had nine players score and prevailed.
Eleva-Strum 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 26: The Cardinals got 13 points from Brianna Nelson and 10 from Kloe Hillestad in the victory.
Immanuel Lutheran 47, Independence 43: Sheridan Noedler and Emma Miller both reached double-digits for the Lancers who turned a 25-18 halftime deficit into a win over the Indiees.
Mondovi 54, Spring Valley 39: Mondovi’s Josie Hulke hit three 3s for a team-high 15 points. Spring Valley’s Lexi Johansen had a game-high 22 in a losing effort.
Elmwood/Plum City, Boyceville 23: The Wolves turned a two-point halftime deficit into a narrow victory. Tyra Kostman scored a game-high nine points for Boyceville.
Ladysmith 62, Barron 44: The Lumberjills hit 11 3s and were led by Emily Egle who scored 16. Barron’s Jada Brunkow scored a team-high 13.
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 44: Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien both eclipsed 20 points for the Wildcats with 27 and 23 points respectively.
Girls hockey
Onalaska 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4: Sidney Polzin had three points for the Sabers including a pair of goals, but Onalaska scored two in the third to win the game.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Rice Lake 0: Joe Kelly scored the first three goals of the game for the Old Abes who scored multiple goals in every period. Kyler Strenke made 22 saves for the shutout.
RAM 4, Burnett 1: Peyton Mayer had 2 goals as RAM got its first win of the season.