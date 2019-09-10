The Altoona volleyball team swept its matches against Barron and Amery without dropping a set to go undefeated at the Barron triangular Tuesday.
The Rails defeated Barron 25-21, 25-15 and Amery 25-16, 25-14.
Savanna Renderman led the Rails with 19 kills, while Keelyn Marlaire added 25 assists and Daydrean Henrichs chipped in with 11 digs.
Averie Varsho had seven service aces and added 10 kills for Altoona.
Eau Claire North 3, Wausau West 0: The Huskies survived a close first set and cruised from there. Jenna Haselwander pounded seven kills, while Bailey Thompson made 20 digs and Olivia Laube tallied 17 assists for North. The win improved the Huskies’ record to 9-2.
Stevens Point 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Sami Perlberg had six kills for the Cardinals, but the Panthers won the first two sets comfortably and saw out the win in the third.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs rallied after falling behind 2-0, but the Blackhawks would not be denied in the fourth set. Shelby Thornton had 17 assists and 12 digs for Menomonie, and McKinley Davis added 15 digs.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Blair-Taylor 0: Erica Oster and Allison Schaller teamed up for 19 kills for the Lancers, and Faith Kazemba made 18 digs.
Eleva-Strum 3, Alma/Pepin 2: The Cardinals won the decisive fifth set 15-12 after each team split the first two sets in a tightly-contested match.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet at Wild Ridge: River Falls won the team title with a score of 191, while Hudson’s Paige Hillman took medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 37. Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie tied for third place in the team standings.
Memorial’s Emmie Verhaagh took second individually with a 46, while Chippewa Falls’ Kaleigh Ripley and Olivia Steinmetz both shot 47 to tie for third.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 2, River Falls 1: Lushi Xiong and Evan Smith did the scoring in the first half for the Old Abes, who held River Falls to one shot. Jacob Peloquin had Memorial’s lone assist.
Rice Lake 10, Eau Claire North 0: Parker Bowman scored a hat trick to lead the Warriors, and Ben Kemp, Jake Engebritson and Joey Schmitz all added two goals apiece. Caden Eberle made 13 saves in net for North.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes won every match of the Big Rivers dual. No. 1 singles player Haya Dodin and the No. 3 doubles team on Lauren Carmody and Lexie Patrow won their matches without dropping a game for Memorial.