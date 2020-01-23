Daydrean Henrichs scored 18 points and Averie Varsho added 16 as Altoona girls basketball bested Fall Creek 55-49 to end the Crickets’ unbeaten streak in conference play.
The Crickets entered the road contest 7-0 in the Western Cloverbelt, but Altoona served a far greater threat than its now 2-6 conference record indicates. The Rails entered the season considered among the favorites in the conference.
Altoona launched from deep, hitting 10 times from 3-point range. Varsho and Henrichs each hit three times.
Kayelyn Hong led Fall Creek with 12 points.
McDonell 58, Thorp 47: Lauryn Deetz scored 16 points while Maggie Craker and Anna Geissler added 13 and 12, respectively. With the win, the Macks moved into a tie with Fall Creek for first in the Western Cloverbelt.
Kaytlyn Sunkel led the Cardinals with 17 points.
Blair-Taylor 66, Alma Center Lincoln 65: Wildcats freshman Abby Thompson beat the buzzer on a running 3-pointer from the corner to lift her team to victory. She finished with a game-high 22 points, while teammate Lindsay Steien had 17. Elizabeth Stanley led Alma Center Lincoln with 21.
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 30: Rachel Scharlau had 19 for the Vikings as they stayed unbeaten in the Dunn-St. Croix. Teammate Kameri Meredith added eight points.
Tori Blaskowski led the Mounders with 11 points.
Osseo-Fairchild 81, Regis 25: Brooke McCune led the Thunder with 13 points, one of three Osseo-Fairchild scorers in double digits. Joining her were Lacey Frost with 12 and Makayla Steinke with 11. The squad held Regis, led by Adrienne Morning with 10 points, to single digits in the first half.
Eleva-Strum 66, Gilmanton 43: The Cardinals were led by three double-digit scorers, Jayden Ellifson (12), Kylie Putzy (11) and Brianna Nelson (10) in a balanced attack. Lydia Evans led Gilmanton with 12 points.
Durand 60, Glenwood City 30: McKenna Hurlburt scored 17 and Madisyn Kilboten added 12 as the Panthers got scoring from eight players. Maddie Oehlke led the Hilltoppers with nine points.
Mondovi 60, Spring Valley 25: Morgan Clark scored 14 points and Ella Poeschel was close behind with 13 as the Buffaloes moved above .500 overall.
Boys basketball
Regis 66, Arcadia 46: Abe Rocksvold scored 22 points and JT Koestler added 14 in a breezy Rambler victory. Koestler hit four times from 3 as Regis overcame 19 points from Arcadia’s Michael Schweisthal.
Bloomer 37, Hayward 34: The Blackhawks earned their fifth Heart O’North win thanks largely to Austin Thur’s 16 points. He hit four of the team’s five 3-pointers and was Bloomer’s only double-digit scorer.
Barron 57, Spooner 47: Colin LaLiberty scored 21 points as Barron earned its fourth win of the year.
Wrestling
River Falls 63, Eau Claire Memorial 13: The Abes got victories from Sam Pickett, Christian Franchuk and Connor Anderson.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 10, Menomonie 0: Isaac Frenette had a hat trick while Isaac Lindstrom and Sawyer Bowe each scored twice.
Girls hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0: Caroline O’Dell made 18 saves for the Sabers.