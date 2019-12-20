Someone’s zero in the loss column had to go Friday night as undefeated Regis visited undefeated Altoona in a battle for Western Cloverbelt supremacy.
Keshawn Harris, Brayden Turk and Evan Moss weren’t ready to put a blemish on the Rails’ record, combining for 60 points with Harris and Turk both reaching the 20-point mark, as Altoona cruised to a 78-57 victory over the Ramblers.
Regis connected on 10 3-pointers, including four from Branton Paulsrud. He finished with 12 points, but the Ramblers couldn’t overcome the Rails’ high-powered offense.
JP Wolterstorff led Regis with 18.
McDonell 48, Fall Creek 45: The Macks survived a late scare thanks to 17 points from senior Eion Kressin. Luke Olson led the Crickets with a 13 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 69, Menomonie 52: Caden Boser scored a game-high 27 points for the Old Abes and was joined by Tanner Lindusky (16) in double digits. The Mustangs were led by Davis Barthen, who scored 17.
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 61 (OT): The Cardinals outscored the Raiders 31-17 in the second half but couldn’t keep that momentum going in overtime. Chi-Hi’s Joe Reuter led all scorers with 21 points on five 3-pointers.
Eau Claire North 78, River Falls 58: Dalton Banks (24) and Luke Warren (20) combined for 44 points as North cruised past the Wildcats. JT Dougherty led River Falls with 17.
Colfax 59, Elmwood/Plum City 52: Cole Seehaver hit three 3s to lead the Vikings with 15 points. Zack Phillips countered with a team-high 11 for the Wolves.
Elk Mound 52, Spring Valley 45: The Mounders overcame a 31-20 halftime deficit thanks to double-digit scoring from Ryan Bohl, Ben Heath and Michael Jenson. The Cardinals were led by Aaron Borgerding, who scored 11.
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Cadott 57: Ryan Myhers was on fire for the Thunder, dropping 31 points in the victory. He turned a 29-28 halftime deficit into an Osseo-Fairchild victory.
Durand 72, Mondovi 65: Owen Schultz dropped 28 for the Buffaloes, but Mondovi couldn’t beat the Panthers, who got 20 points from Kaden Berger and 19 from Gunnar Hurlburt.
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Eleva-Strum 36: Ethan Breheim scored a game-high 19 points for the Hornets. He was matched by Nick Higley, who scored 12 for the Cardinals.
Baldwin-Woodville 72, Ellsworth 53: Cam Thompson led the Blackhawks with 15 points. He was joined in double digits by Ross Roemhild with 13, Zach Nilssen with 11 and Dylan Karau with 10.
Northwestern 49, Bloomer 46: The Blackhawks jumped ahead 21-18 at the half but couldn’t hang on despite a game-high 19 from Andrew Klobucher.
Whitehall 63, Augusta 62: The Norse escaped with a narrow victory thanks to 17 points from James Breska. Augusta’s Dalton Robinson led the game with 18 points.
Ladysmith 60, Cumberland 53: Ladysmith rode a 27-point performance from Peyton Rogers to victory. Josh Martens led Cumberland with 15 points.
Gilmanton 50, Alma/Pepin 34: Lance Larson scored a game-high 13 points and was joined in double digits by Jarin Rud and Tyler Branter for Gilmanton. Alma/Pepin was led by Tomas Milton, who scored 12.
Blair-Taylor 104, Independence 46: The Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers and set a school record with 104 points. Matt Waltera, Alec Reismann, Issac Nerby and Logan Smith all scored double-digit points for Blair-Taylor.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 36, Chippewa Falls 35: Aalyiah McMillan’s game-high 14 points weren’t enough for the Cardinals, who fell in a battle of Big Rivers heavyweights. Hudson got 11 points from Sophia Jonas.
Rice Lake 54, Eau Claire North 34: Evie Dreger and Nadia Horn evenly split 22 points for the Huskies, but the Warriors had eight different players score in the win.
Boys hockey
Notre Dame 1, Eau Claire North 0: Notre Dame scored the only goal of the game just over a minute into the third period.