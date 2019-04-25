Hannah King pitched a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts to power the Augusta softball team to a 2-1 win over Melrose-Mindoro in game two of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Augusta got one hit apiece from Megan Kunz and Phoenyx Knuth in the win. The Beavers also got a complete game from Camryn Grunewald in a 2-0 victory in game one, and Ashlyn Korger and Knuth knocked two hits each.
Bloomer 4, Northwestern 3 (11 inn.): Ashley Poirier’s walk-off single to center field capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Bloomer softball team a marathon 4-3 win over Northwestern on Thursday in Bloomer.
The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the 11th to take the lead, but Bloomer scored runs on an RBI single by Annabelle Wittrock and a Northwestern error, setting the stage for Poirier’s two-RBI single to win it.
Eau Claire Memorial 16-10, River Falls 0-3: The Old Abes swept a doubleheader behind complete games from Callie Berg and Madison Schwengler. Schwengler had a four-hit game in game two.
Hudson 12-5, Menomonie 0-1: The Raiders swept a Big Rivers doubleheader. Olivia Steinmetz had two hits for the Mustangs in game two.
Fall Creek 28, Regis 2: Catelyn Schultz pitched two scoreless innings and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs from the plate for the Crickets.
McDonell 15, Cadott 1: Maggie Craker pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, and Olivia Mlsna, Shanen Rice and Jessica Eisenreich all tallied three hits for the Macks.
Thorp 10, Stanley-Boyd 3: Kaitlyn Tyznik drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle for the Cardinals. Brittany Rosemeyer added two RBIs.
Durand 4, Spring Valley 2: Hannah Prissel, Jacie Kitchner, and Leah Sabelko all scored runs for Durand.
Altoona 14, Osseo-Fairchild 1: Karly Maurina pitched five scoreless innings and went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and a pair of RBIs for Altoona.
Elk Mound 9, Somerset 0: Clare Hallum pitched a complete game shutout for the Mounders, while Kallee Rhude drove in three runs at the plate.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2: Teryn Karlstad buried the game-winning goal off an assist by Sydnee Yengo with 18 seconds left. It capped a hat trick for Karlstad and gave Regis/McDonell its fourth win of the year.
Melrose-Mindoro 7, Altoona 2: Keelyn Marlaire scored both goals for the Railroaders.
Baseball
Chippewa Falls 4, Rice Lake 1: A complete game from Griffon Spindler on the mound helped keep the Cardinals unbeaten in conference play, despite three hits from Rice Lake’s Brady Verbsky.
River Falls 15, Menomonie 4: Davis Barthen had three hits and three RBIs in the loss for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire North 11, Hudson 11: The game was suspended after 11 innings with the score tied.
Regis 7, Fall Creek 1: Cade Osborn pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just one run before turning the ball over to Mason Bauer who shut down the Crickets to hand them their first loss of the spring.
Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 7: Three runs in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference for the Cardinals. Isaac Soumis tallied two hits and two RBIs for Thorp.
Cadott 4, McDonell 3: Nelson Wahl tallied two hits and an RBI for the Hornets, while Chase Berg had three hits and two RBIs for the Macks.
Altoona 8, Osseo-Fairchild 5: Altoona’s Jake Nelson collected a pair of hits and drove in two.
Boyceville 23, Colfax 0: Connor Sempf went 4 for 4 from the plate with four runs and a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Mondovi 11, Glenwood City 1: Raith Bauer homered for the Buffaloes, and Tanner Marsh knocked three hits while also getting the win on the mound.
Melrose-Mindoro 8, Augusta 5: Ethan Kastenschmidt and Seth Peterson each collected a pair of runs and drove in one apiece for the Mustangs.
Spring Valley 9, Durand 2: Aaron Borgerding and Mike Bauer both collected three hits for the Cardinals.
Track and field
Boyceville Invitational: Mondovi won the girls team title, while Colfax won on the boys side.
Abbey Everson (800-meter) and Karley Everson (1,600) had individual wins for the Mondovi girls. Jeremy Artist (100), Luke Heidorn (300 hurdles) and Ed Hydukovich (discus) all scored wins for the Colfax boys.
Ellsworth Invite: Connor Windjue won both the shot put and discus for Eleva-Strum.
Boys golf
Big Rivers meet: Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson and Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey both shot a 37 to tie for medalist honors. Hudson won the team title, while Memorial and Rice Lake rounded out the top three.
Cloverbelt meet: Stanley-Boyd’s Milo Koenig earned medalist honors, while Osseo-Fairchild finished in first place as a team.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire North 4, Chippewa Falls 3: Chippewa Falls’ top-seeded Sean Martin won his match and the Cardinals’ top doubles team won its match, but the Huskies’ reigned supreme with two wins apiece in singles and doubles.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 0: The Old Abes swept the Mustangs in a Big Rivers dual.