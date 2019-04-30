Brianna Krueger hit for the cycle as part of a 5 for 5 performance for the Augusta softball team in a 13-5 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Tuesday.
Krueger tallied two singles, a double, a triple and a home run for the Beavers. She drove in four runs.
Hannah King pitched a complete game in the circle to earn the victory.
Chippewa Falls 11-13, Menomonie 1-0: The Cardinals got complete games from Mallory Sterling and Nicole Crumbaker in the doubleheader sweep. Sterling struck out eight in five innings, while Crumbaker struck out nine in six frames. Sterling and Ambrea Olson both homered on the day for the Cardinals.
Eau Claire Memorial 7-9, Rice Lake 5-11: Lucy Gibbons knocked two hits and drove in four runs to help lead the Old Abes to victory in game one. The Warriors responded by knocking nine hits in game two to bounce back with a win.
Superior 10-11, Eau Claire North 0-5: Taylor Wolter had the Huskies’ lone hit in game one, but Mackenzie Gilbert knocked two hits and drove in a run in game two.
McDonell 15-12, Osseo-Fairchild 0-3: Maggie Craker pitched two complete games for the Macks to sweep the doubleheader, allowing just one earned run on the day. She also had four hits at the plate.
Altoona 11-8, Stanley-Boyd 3-1: Ally Wagner struck out 10 in a complete game effort in game one, and Karly Maurina fanned eight in a game-two complete game for the Rails.
Cadott 13, Regis 9: MaKenna Barone led the Hornets with two hits and earned the win in the circle. Lily Kostka had three hits and four RBIs for the Ramblers.
Elk Mound 7, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Claire Hallum allowed just four hits in the complete-game shutout and also drove home a run. Hailey Blaskowski drove one home too on two hits.
Thorp 23-13, Fall Creek 6-5: Brittany Rosemeyer went a combined 7 for 8 with five RBIs and four runs in the doubleheader sweep.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 1: Klaire Provos scored twice for the Huskies, and Bailey Thompson and Laura Swenson had a goal and an assist apiece.
Hudson 2, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Leah Hujik made 14 saves for Memorial, but the Old Abes couldn’t get a goal of their own.
Baseball
Regis 12, Cadott 1: Andrew Milner allowed three hits on the mound for the Ramblers, while Matthew Klink knocked in a pair of RBIs on two hits.
Stanley-Boyd 12, Altoona 8: A 4-for-4 day from Noah Gillingham — which included two doubles — helped lift the Orioles to the conference win.
Fall Creek 15, Thorp 5: The Crickets crossed the plate eight times in the third inning to pull away. Gavin Scheppke had two hits and Lucas Costley drove in two RBIs for Fall Creek. Chris Komanec had three hits for Thorp.
Osseo-Fairchild 12, McDonell 3: Caden Boettcher and Shaun Windhorst both tallied three hits to lead the Thunder, who got multi-hit games from five players.
Augusta 13, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Jacob Engstrom and Cody Breaker had two hits apiece to lead the Beavers, and Cole Stensen struck out five in two scoreless innings of work on the mound to grab the win.
Alma-Pepin 5, Mondovi 4: The Buffaloes’ rally came up short in the seventh, as they plated a run to cut the lead to one but couldn’t get any closer. Dylan Vollmer and Tanner Marsh had two hits apiece.
Northwestern 4, Bloomer 0: Trent Tozer reached base twice for the Blackhawks with a hit and a walk.
Ladysmith 10, Barron 4: Adam Martin drove in a pair of runs as the Lumberjacks scored eight runs in the first three innings.
Track & Field
Dave Landgraf Invitational: Bloomer had four athletes win at its home event: Maggie Sarauer in the girls 100m, Vanessa Jenneman in the long jump, Austin Thur in the boys triple jump and Fritzy Ullom in the boys discus. Multiple other local athletes took home first in events, but Medford claimed the team title in boys and girls.
Golf
Cloverbelt Meet: Osseo-Fairchild missed out on the team title by one stroke, finishing just behind Neillsville-Loyal at 168. The Thunder’s Drew Vold tied with Neillsville-Loyal’s Lucas Moseley for individual medalist honors. Cadott and Regis/McDonell tied for third place as a team.