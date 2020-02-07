Ella Ausman scored the game-winner in overtime to send the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team home victorious with a 2-1 win over Northland Pines on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
Joey Schemenauer also had a goal for CFM, putting the Sabers up 1-0 in the first period. Northland Pines’ goal late in the third period tied the game up.
Haley Frank stopped 39 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, which improved to 9-11-2 on the season. Their nine wins are the most regular season victories the program has had in a season since 2012-13, when they finished 9-13-1 in the regular season. They can surpass that total with a win against Northern Edge next Thursday in their regular season finale.
Boys basketball
Augusta 63, Melrose-Mindoro 62: Dalton Robinson hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to give the Beavers the win. He finished with 14 points, while Andrew Perkovich scored a team-high 21 for Augusta. Jacob Engstrom added 17 of his own.
Altoona 85, Stanley-Boyd 45: The Rails got 24 points from Keshawn Harris and 17 from Brayden Turk to pull away from the Orioles. Altoona built a 44-27 lead by halftime. Brady Potaczek scored 11 for the Orioles.
Fall Creek 64, Regis 44: Soren Johnson’s game-high 14 points led the Crickets to a Western Cloverbelt victory. Jayden Fitch and Luke Olson added 12 apiece for Fall Creek, while Branton Paulsrud scored 11 for Regis.
McDonell 65, Osseo-Fairchild 62: Nineteen points from JD Bohaty and 17 from Eion Kressin helped the Macks edge the Thunder. Ryan Myhers did his part to keep Osseo-Fairchild in it, scoring a team-high 20 points.
Thorp 58, Cadott 43: The Cardinals got 26 points from Ethan Reis and 22 from Isaac Soumis to run past the Hornets. Mason Poehls scored 25 for Cadott.
Colfax 53, Elmwood/Plum City 50: The Vikings held off a second-half surge, with help from 24 points by Ed Hydukovich. Cole Seehaver added 15 of his own. Jackson Glampe and Luke Webb both scored 16 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Spring Valley 49, Elk Mound 34: Tyler Bowman scored 13 points and Mike Bauer added 11 more to pace the Cardinals. Michael Jenson scored eight for the Mounders.
Eleva-Strum 74, Cochrane-Fountain City 42: Cade McSorley had a standout night for the Cardinals, scoring 32 points to nearly outscore the Pirates himself. Sawyer Deetz added 12 points for Eleva-Strum.
Blair-Taylor 71, Gilmanton 23: The Wildcats clinched a share of the Dairyland Small title behind 19 points from Matt Waldera and 13 from Kyle Steien.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 85, La Crosse Logan 75: Sydney Brennan scored a career-high 31 points to boost the Old Abes in nonconference play. Lilly Cayley added 12 points for Memorial, and Hope Gibbons scored 11.
Hudson 67, Eau Claire North 51: Reanna Hutchinson had another strong game for the Huskies, scoring 19 points. Evie Dreger added 13 of her own, while Audrey Hatfield led Hudson with 15 points.
Chippewa Falls 49, Rice Lake 38: Aaliyah McMillan’s game-high 22 points powered the Cardinals to victory. Ashley Hanley added 12 points for Chi-Hi, while Brynn Olson had 12 for the Warriors.
River Falls 56, Menomonie 43: Bella Jacobson put up 10 points for the Mustangs, but the 16-2 Wildcats were too much to handle. Kylie Strop scored 21 for River Falls.
Amery 49, Elk Mound 27: Tori Blaskowski and Taya Schaefer both scored 10 points for the Mounders, but Amery’s defense was too tough.
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Alma Center Lincoln 44: Maggie Glaus scored a game-best 19 points to propel the Wolves. Anna Blanford added 12 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Northwestern 60, Bloomer 33: The Blackhawks got 10 points each from Emma Seibel and Kayce Grambo, but couldn’t keep up with the Tigers.
Cornell 62, Winter 40: Michaiah Galster led Cornell with 15 points, while Erin Crowell added 12 more to the cause.
Boys hockey
Viroqua 6, RAM 5: Drew Goettl scored twice and Peyton Mayer, Evan Gustafson and Brandon Wagner added a goal each for RAM. Bennett Seelen had two assists.