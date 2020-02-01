The Eau Claire North boys basketball team didn’t win on Saturday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Dalton Banks.
The star senior poured in a career-high 46 points, but the Huskies couldn’t overcome sharpshooting Rochester Mayo in a 93-80 loss at the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle at La Crosse Central.
Banks shot 62% from the floor while also securing six rebounds and dishing six assists. He connected on four 3-pointers. He was three points shy of tying North’s school record of 49 points in a single game.
Henry Wilkinson added 10 points for the Huskies.
Mayo, led by former Bloomer stars Gabe and Mason Madsen, knocked down 17 3-pointers in the win. Gabe Madsen led the way with 21 points and Mason added 17.
Gymnastics
Spartan Invite: Eau Claire’s Maddie Weber won the vault title in the White Division and teammate Emma Loen placed second in the all-around standings. They helped Eau Claire take third as a team.
Wrestling
Indee Invitational: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee won the team title, highlighted by individual champions Alexander Nitz (113 pounds), Blaine Brenner (126), Preston Potaczek (160) and Taylor Krizan (220).
Independence/Gilmanton’s Ethan Severson (152), Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek (182) and Whitehall’s Wylie Dunn (285) also captured titles.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational: Taylor Pahl was the top finisher for Chippewa Falls, finishing as the 285-pound runner-up. Teammate Ross Kaz took third at 170 pounds.
Boys hockey
Wausau West 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Carter Olson scored twice for the Old Abes, but the second-ranked Warriors pulled away with three goals in the third period. Joe Berg had 37 saves in net for Memorial.
Baldwin-Woodville 9, Menomonie 3: Bazl Cook scored a hat trick to lead the Blackhawks to victory. Kaleb Miller, Tanner Demarce and Cooper Gorecki all found the back of the net for the Mustangs.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Superior 3: Sidney Polzin couldn’t be stopped for the Sabers, scoring four goals to match her career high. She also added an assist. Alexa Wickland and Ella Ausman scored a goal apiece for CFM, while Haley Frank stopped 28 shots in net.
Girls basketball
Superior 57, Eau Claire Memorial 29: The Old Abes got 11 points from Sydney Brennan, but Superior pulled away in the second half. Kaileigh Miller posted a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.
Blair-Taylor 49, Royall 40: Abby Thompson scored a game-high 16 points and Lindsay Steien added 15 of her own to power the Wildcats.