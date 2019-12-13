Dalton Banks poured in 30 points, corralled 13 rebounds and dished eight assists as the Eau Claire North boys basketball team picked up its first Big Rivers win of the season with a 74-51 victory over Hudson on Friday.
Ashton Kallstrom added 14 points and five assists for the Huskies, while Luke Warren (12) and Chad Kron (10) also scored in double figures. All of Warren’s points came from 3-point range.
North improved to 3-0 with the victory.
Chippewa Falls 85, Rice Lake 57: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Joe Reuter were practically unstoppable for the Cardinals, combining for 51 of the team’s 85 points. Rogers-Schmidt led the way with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Reuter scored 22 for the Cards. Nolan Rowe and Judson Rikkers had 17 and 15 points for the Warriors, respectively.
River Falls 55, Menomonie 52: The Mustangs couldn’t overcome 23 points from Zac Johnson, although they got 21 from Davis Barthen and 13 more from Ethan Wurtzel. The game featured 12 lead changes.
New Auburn 55, Lake Holcombe 45: Ethan Patz led the way with 19 points for the Trojans, while Kaden Crank had just as many for the Chieftains.
Girls basketball
Altoona 53, Regis 47: Averie Varsho and Kate Harris scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to help the Rails edge the Ramblers in Western Cloverbelt play. Brittany Klatt added nine points for Altoona, while Jessica Sabbagh and Adrienne Morning had 11 apiece for Regis.
Hudson 51, Eau Claire North 40: Reanna Hutchinson notched 20 points for the Huskies, leading all scorers on the night, but North came up a little short. Sophia Jonas had 13 points for Hudson.
Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 36: Aaliyah McMillan’s 18 points for the Cardinals led all scorers, and Caelan Givens and Alexis Zenner added 15 and 13, respectively. Brynn Olson had 14 points for the Warriors.
River Falls 50, Menomonie 36: Helen Chen had 15 points for the Mustangs, but they couldn’t overcome Taylor Weick and Rachel Randleman, who combined for 30 points for the Wildcats.
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Cadott 35: Autumn Volbrecht and the Thunder handed the Hornets their first conference loss. She had 12 points, while teammate Brooke McCune scored 10. Jada Kowalczyk had a game-high 13 points for Cadott.
Fall Creek 56, McDonell 48: Gianna Vollrath’s 20 points helped propel the Crickets past the Macks, who got 14 points from Lauryn Deetz. Katelyn Hong added 10 points for Fall Creek.
Colfax 70, Glenwood City 21: Kameri Meredith outscored the Hilltoppers herself, pouring in a game-high 26 points to lead the Vikings. She surpassed 1,000 career points by doing so. Rachel Scharlau added eight for Colfax.
Durand 60, Spring Valley 32: McKenna Hurlburt put up 20 points to lead the Panthers, while Madisyn Kilboten chipped in with 13 and Leah Sabelko added 12. Lexi Johansen had 14 for the Cardinals.
Elk Mound 53, Elmwood/Plum City 15: Hailey Blaskowski led all scorers with 23 points for the Mounders, and Taya Schaefer contributed 13 of her own. Elk Mound led 32-4 at halftime.
Mondovi 72, Boyceville 54: The Buffaloes had four players score in double figures, led by Morgan Clark’s 20 points. Ella Poeschel added 14. Emma Ouellette had 12 for the Bulldogs.
Bloomer 53, Cameron 32: Emma Seibel had 13 points and five rebounds for Bloomer, and Abby Iverson added 12 points of her own. Cameron’s Maddie Wall led all scorers with 17 points.
Eleva-Strum 57, Alma Center Lincoln 42: Brianna Nelson had a game-high 20 points to power the Cardinals, while Olivia Windjue added 10 points to the cause.
Augusta 49, Whitehall 37: Camryn Grunewald’s 15 points led the Beavers to victory. Phoenyx Knuth chipped in with 11 for Augusta.
New Richmond 61, Baldwin-Woodville 35: Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with 14 points in defeat.
Blair-Taylor 59, Independence 47: Ziy Connor dropped 31 points for the Indees, but the Wildcats prevailed behind Lindsay Steien’s 18 points.
Cornell 38, Bruce 35: Erin Crowell and Bryanna Bonander scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Chiefs.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 4, Tomah 3: The Cardinals outscored their opponents 2-1 in the final period to grab a nonconference victory.
Ashland 7, RAM 3: Drew Goettl scored twice for RAM, and Evan Gustafson had a goal and an assist. Dane Engstrom made 19 saves in net.
Girls hockey
Western Wisconsin 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1: Joey Schemenauer had the Sabers’ lone goal, assisted by Sidney Polzin and Ella Ausman.