Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson won the individual title for Big Rivers golf this season after shooting a 75 at the Big Rivers tournament at Lake Wissota Golf Course on Thursday.
Rice Lake took the top spot on the afternoon, shooting a 304 to edge out Hudson by three shots. The Warriors were led by Simon Cuskey and Braeden Resnick who finished first and second with a 70 and 72, respectively.
Hudson finished the year as Big Rivers champions with 53 points, topping Eau Claire Memorial and Rice Lake, who tied for second with 44 points on the year.
Baseball
Menomonie 9, Altoona 2: Caleb Miller went 3-3 with a pair of RBIs in the Mustangs’ nonconference victory. Jake Nelson hit a pair of doubles for the Railroaders.
Augusta 9, Melrose-Mindoro 7: Cody Breaker went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and a double for the Beavers, which earned at least a share of the Dairyland title with the win.
Fall Creek 4, Mondovi 1: Marcus Cline went 3-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Crickets.
Immanuel Lutheran 2, Cochrane-Fountain City 1: The Lancers knocked off the second-seeded team in the Dairyland thanks to Christian Schaller’s strong seven innings on the mound and a pair of RBIs from Noah Sydow.
Bloomer 11, McDonell 1: The Blackhawks got two RBIs from Cole Schwab in addition to his work on the mound. Efe Selvitopu drove in the Macks’ run.
Rice Lake 5, Hudson 4: Brady Verbsky walked it off as the Warriors overcame a late Raider push.
Elk Mound 16, Colfax 7: Brett Lew had four RBIs as the Mounders dug themselves out of an early 4-1 hole. Ryan Bohl earned the win and got an RBI of his own, while Colfax’s George Scharlau and Dalton Schotter each scored one.
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Thorp 4: Jackson Johnson drove in two at the plate and struck out five on the mound for the Thunder. Charlie Hauser and Carter Karaba notched RBIs for the Cardinals.
Softball
Eleva-Strum 14, Regis 4: Halle Nicolet drove in three, while Kelsey Nyseth and Jayden Ellifson each scored a pair in the Cardinals’ playoff victory.
Fall Creek 7, Saint Croix Central 2: The Crickets kept their season alive with a postseason victory backed by a home run by Tara Jiskra and four stolen bases from Laura Accola.
Stratford 5, Osseo-Fairchild 3: The Thunder mounted a bit of a late comeback, but it wasn’t enough to stave off elimination in this playoff matchup.
Blair-Taylor 1, Thorp 0: Marlee Nehring kept the Wildcats undefeated with her eighth inning run.
McDonell 4, Augusta 0: Maggie Craker threw a seven-inning shutout, while Cassie Corsenson drove in two and hit a home run.
Altoona 9, Medford 4: The Rails scored four runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth inning to pull off the come-from-behind victory.
Mondovi 11, Stanley-Boyd 9: The Buffaloes came back from down 7-0 with a seven-run third inning. Lyndsey Thompson and Abbey Sedie each had an RBI for the team.
Whitehall 6, Pittsville 5: Pittsville had runners on second and third in the seventh, but the Norse survived the playoff matchup.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 3: Ava Kison and Lauren Carmody each scored twice, while Jacquelyn Beaudrie rounded out the scoring.
Eau Claire North 0, Rice Lake 0: Olivia Laube made three saves for the Huskies.
Regis/McDonell 2, Barron/Cumberland 1: Anna Daniels and Teryn Karlstad each scored as the co-op bested a D3 foe.
Track and Field
Chuck Walek Invitational: Augusta’s Traven Fabian took the top spot in boys long jump with a 21-09.75 mark. Connor Windjue of Eleva-Strum won boys shot put with a 43-03 throw.