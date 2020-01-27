The Blaskowskis led the way, with Tori scoring 17 points and Hailey 15, as Elk Mound girls basketball earned a 64-42 non-conference victory against Altoona on Monday.
Also scoring in double digits for the Mounders was Taya Schaefer, who had 13. The Blaskowskis each hit a pair of 3-pointers as Elk Mound built on a three-point halftime lead.
Daydrean Henrichs led the Rails with 14 points, while Averie Varsho added eight.
Holmen 50, Eau Claire North 40: Reanna Hutchinson and Brya Smith each scored eight points in a balanced offensive effort, but it wasn’t enough in a non-conference battle.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 92, DC Everest 84: The Huskies bombed away from 3-point range, hitting 16 times from deep to claim a non-conference triumph. Luke Warren led the way, hitting all six of his field goals from deep for 18 points. Kyle Greenlund hit three times from long range, while Chad Kron, Dalton Banks and Henry Wilkinson each hit a pair of 3s.
Banks topped the team offensively with 29 points while Kron added 20. Each had seven assists, and Kron finished with four steals.
New Richmond 63, Menomonie 58: Mustang Noah Fedderson matched performances with New Richmond’s CJ Campbell, with each scoring a game-high 21 points, but Menomonie fell just short in a non-conference bout. Brock Thornton added 14 for Menomonie, which hit 11 times from 3-point range as a team. Fedderson and Thornton each hit three times from long range.
Elk Mound 53, Fall Creek 48: Ryan Bohl scored 18 for the Mounders, with Nate Lew trailing closely behind with 13, as the team moved over .500 with a non-conference victory.
Jayden Fitch led the Crickets with 14 points.
West Salem 59, Osseo-Fairchild 49: Garrett Koxlien led the Thunder with 15 points, while Ryan Myhers had 13 points on a game-leading three 3-pointers.
Luck 76, Lake Holcombe 56: Kaden Kinney had 18 points for Lake Holcombe, while Kaden Crank had 13 and Brock Flater 11.
Whitehall 68, Immanuel Lutheran 67: Ryan Zimmerman scored 30 points for the Lancers, who led by one going into the break. Also scoring in double digits was Paul Schierenbeck with 10. Jonny Thorn led the Norse with 21, while Brandon Dick had 19.
Somerset 73, Stanley-Boyd 53: Carsen Hause led the Orioles with 13 points, while Jake Schneider had 10.