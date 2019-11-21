Vanessa Jenneman and Larissa Fossum each had 11 points as Bloomer girls basketball earned a narrow 41-38 victory against Hayward in an early-season matchup of last year’s top two teams in the Heart O’North.
The Blackhawks went into the break up 19-18 and were able to stretch their advantage a basket further in the second despite the Hurricanes getting more accurate from the field. Fossum was strong on the boards for Bloomer, grabbing 10 rebounds in addition to a steal and an assist.
Ana Johnson led Hayward with 17 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 65, Holmen 50: Sydney Brennan led the Old Abes with 26 points and six 3-pointers as Memorial opened its season with a victory. As a team, the Abes hit 10 times from downtown from four different players. Anna Hoitomt added 11 points, while Lilly Cayley had 10 and Nicole Rossow 9.
McDonell 58, Mondovi 45: The Macks had three players score in double digits in their season opener, led by Lauryn Deetz with 20 points. Also in the club was Marley Hughes with 14 and Destiny Baughman with 12. Mondovi, also playing for the first time this year, was led by Abbie Fedie with 13 points and Josie Hulke with 10.
Elk Mound 52, Fall Creek 46: The Mounders prevailed in a game that was close throughout thanks largely to 21 points from Sophie Cedarblade. Tori Blaskowski and Hailey Blaskowski each added 11 as Elk Mound was able to hold on to a three-point halftime lead.
Emily Madden and Emma Ryan shared the lead in points with 12 for the Crickets, while Ariel Heuer notched nine.
Immanuel Lutheran 45, Gilmanton 40: The Lancers earned their second straight win to start the year thanks to 17 points from Emma Miller and 12 from Sheridan Noeldner. Twelve of Miller’s points came on her four 3-point makes, a game high.
La Crosse Central 71, Menomonie 62 (OT): The Mustangs couldn’t hold on in the extra frame, getting outscored 14-5 during the period. Helen Chen led Menomonie with 21 points, while Emma Mommsen was close behind with 17. Rounding out the double-digit contributors were Olivia Steinmetz and Shelby Thorton with 11 each.
Eleva-Strum 62, Elmwood/Plum City 27: The Cardinals rolled to victory, getting out to a 37-13 lead at the break. Brianna Nelson, who recently committed to Viterbo, led the squad with 16 points, while Chloe Hillstad had 12 and Olivia Windjue added 10.
Augusta 68, Cornell 42: Camryn Grunewald led the Beavers with 19 points as Augusta got out to a 39-16 lead in the first half. Hannah King added 12 points for the team.