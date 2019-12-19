Larissa Fossum scored a team-high 16 points and Abby Iverson added 15 of her own to help the Bloomer girls basketball team outlast Northwestern 60-57 in overtime on Thursday.
The Blackhawks outscored the Tigers 8-5 in the extra period.
Vanessa Jenneman chipped in with 11 points for Bloomer. Northwestern’s Brooke Ogren led all scorers with 17 points.
Eau Claire Memorial 44, Menomonie 40: Sydney Brennan’s 16 points helped the Old Abes stay unbeaten. Hope Gibbons added 11 points for Memorial, while Shelby Thornton led Menomonie with 18.
Fall Creek 66, Regis 39: Mackensy Kolpien posted a game-high 22 points to power the Crickets, who also got 13 points from Katelyn Hong. Makenna Rohrscheib had 14 points for Regis.
McDonell 68, Osseo-Fairchild 57: Maggie Craker lit up the scoreboard with 25 points for the Macks, and Lauryn Deetz added 13 to the cause. Makayla Steinke had 14 points for the Thunder.
Colfax 65, Mondovi 33: The Vikings got 11 points apiece from Taylor Irwin and Kameri Meredith, and knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win. Katherine Thompson and Abby Johnson had seven points apiece for the Buffaloes.
Durand 53, Boyceville 29: McKenna Hurlburt posted a game-high 14 points to lead the Panthers to their fourth conference win of the season. Leah Sabelko added 12 points, while Emma Ouellette had 13 for the Bulldogs.
Elk Mound 67, Glenwood City 47: The Mounders put together a well-rounded effort, getting double-digit points from four players. Hailey Blaskowski led them all with 15. Maddie Oehlke tallied 18 points for the Hilltoppers.
Augusta 43, Alma Center Lincoln 39: Chloe Jacobs’ 11 points helped lead the Beavers to victory. Kennedy Schroeder added nine for Augusta.
Melrose-Mindoro 78, Eleva-Strum 46: Brianna Nelson had a team-high 20 points for the Cardinals, but the mighty Mustangs pulled away. Mesa Byom (25) and Emily Herzberg (24) combined for 49 points for Melrose-Mindoro.
Blair-Taylor 77, Alma/Pepin 4: The Wildcats held their opponents to just one field goal in the contest. Blair-Taylor had four scorers reach double-figures, led by Abby Thompson’s 19 points.
Elmwood/Plum City 50, Spring Valley 41: Maggie Glaus put up 18 points for the victors, while Katie Feuker added 13 more. Kyra Schilling scored 15 for the Cardinals.
Cornell 35, New Auburn 33: Bryanna Bonander’s team-high 12 points helped carry the Chiefs to victory.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 11, Menomonie 3: Joey Koller netted a hat trick to lead the Huskies, while Tommy Wardas and Jack Kein added two goals apiece for North. Overall, seven different Huskies scored in the victory.
New Richmond 14, RAM 1: Bennett Seelen scored the lone goal for RAM. Dane Engstrom and Alex Erickson combined to make 39 saves in net.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 51, Eau Claire North 24: Victories by Daniel Moucha, Ross Kaz, Austin Smith, David Hughes, Jake Mason and Gabe Mattson helped the Cardinals win the dual. Five of the wins came by pinfall.
Menomonie 65, Rice Lake 12: Pins by Jaylen Wright, Nick Haviland, Blane Keyes and Cole Larson highlighted Menomonie’s victory. The Mustangs won seven matchups overall.
Cumberland 54, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 18: The Beavers scored six wins by pin to secure the dual victory.