Larissa Fossum pounded 11 kills to help lead the Bloomer volleyball team past Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3-0 on Tuesday in Chetek.
The Blackhawks won two of the three sets by at least 13 points.
Rylie Jarr had 16 assists for Bloomer, while Josie Kostner made 16 digs. Fossum and Emma Seibel served two aces apiece.
Bloomer remained unbeaten in Heart O’ North Conference play with the victory.
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 0: The Lancers got 12 kills from Annie Oster and 26 digs from Faith Kazemba, but couldn’t overcome the Pirates. Two of the three sets were decided by four points or fewer.
Boyceville 3, Mondovi 1: Macayla Thompson had 12 kills for the Buffaloes, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold off the Bulldogs. All of Boyceville’s set wins came by two points.
Cameron 3, Ladysmith 0: The Comets survived a scare in the second set, winning 27-25, to help earn the sweep.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Alma-Pepin 0: The Hornets swept the Dairyland Conference matchup.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Independence 0: Emily Herzberg had 14 kills to help the Mustangs past the Indees.
Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 2: The Beavers railled to grab the third and fourth sets, but fell 17-15 in the deciding fifth set.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 0: Lui Shi Xiong got the Old Abes on the board in the second minute, and Luke Rosenberger and Garrett Woodford added goals to hand the Warriors their first loss of the season.
New Richmond 4, Eau Claire North 0: Ayden White made eight saves for the Huskies, but North couldn’t get one past Tigers keeper Carter Melby.
Cross country
Hudson Invitational: The Chippewa Falls girls had a pair of top-10 finishers in Haley Mason (third) and Ella Behling (sixth), and the Menomonie girls took third place as a team with runners finishing 14th-16th. Osseo-Fairchild’s Kari Herman took 11th individually.
Chippewa Falls’ Ben LeMay led area finishers in the boys race with an 11th-place finish.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Hudson 2: All five of the Old Abes’ wins came in straight sets in a matchup of two of the Big Rivers’ top contenders.
Chippewa Falls 5, Eau Claire North 2: The Cardinals won three of four singles matches and two of three in doubles.
Regis 7, Barron 0: The Ramblers only dropped one set on their way to the sweep of the Golden Bears.