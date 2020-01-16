The Bloomer girls basketball team’s defense stepped up when it mattered most, holding Ladysmith to two points in overtime to secure a 50-42 win on Thursday in Bloomer.
The Blackhawks, meanwhile, scored 10 points in the extra period.
Emma Seibel scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Bloomer, while Vanessa Jenneman added 10 points of her own.
Ladysmith’s Raemalee Smith gave Bloomer her best shot, scoring a game-best 21 points and pulling down four boards.
Hudson 62, Rice Lake 48: Sophia Jonas’ 14 points helped the Raiders grab the Big Rivers victory, despite 25 points from Rice Lake’s Brynn Olson.
Durand 65, Elmwood/Plum City 48: McKenna Hurlburt’s game-best 19 points paced the Panthers, while Lauren Brantner added 13 of her own. Hailee McDonough and Kendra Kern scored 12 apiece for Elmwood/Plum City.
Lake Holcombe 45, Lac Courte Oreilles 40: Brooke Lechleitner led Lake Holcombe with 11 points, followed closely by Allison Golat-Hattamer’s 10.
Boys basketball
Altoona 81, Cadott 53: The Rails improved to 8-1 on the season thanks in part to Nate McMahon’s 27 points. He knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win, and Altoona hit 15 as a team. Brad Irwin led Cadott with 14 points.
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Stanley-Boyd 67: Garrett Koxlien put on a show for the Thunder, scoring 25 points to help them edge the Orioles. Ryan Myhers added 19 points for Osseo-Fairchild. Stanley-Boyd’s Lucas Smith and Brady Potaczek were equally prolific, scoring 24 and 21 points, respectively.
Thorp 52, Fall Creek 48: The Cardinals edged the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt bout behind Isaac Soumis’ 24 points. Zander Rockow added 12 for Thorp, while Jayden Fitch scored 17 for Fall Creek.
Durand 62, Colfax 52: The group of Luke Pelke (14 points), Caden Berger (13), Joey Biesterveld (12) and Gunnar Hurlburt (11) did most of the scoring for the Panthers. It helped Durand overcome 24 points from Colfax’s Drew Gibson.
Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 43: Owen Schultz scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Buffaloes, who also got 11 and 10 points from Wyatt Falkner and Jarod Falkner, respectively. Four players scored nine points each for the Mounders.
Spring Valley 70, Boyceville 42: Three Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Aaron Borgerding’s 18 points. Trevor Stangl and Tyler Bowman added 15 and 13, respectively. Logan Knudtson led the Bulldogs with 17 points, with Brendan Sempf close behind at 15.
Eleva-Strum 57, Independence 44: Cade McSorley posted a game-best 26 points to propel the Cardinals to victory. Creed Brenner and Chris Killian led the Indees with 13 points each.
Gilmanton 79, Augusta 66: Jarin Rud’s 22 points powered the Panthers to their sixth win of the season. Cole Stensen had 14 to lead Augusta, while Aaron Dorf and Jacob Engstrom had 13 apiece.
Blair-Taylor 60, Whitehall 53: Isaac Nerby’s 19 points helped the Wildcats hold off the Norse. Overall, Blair-Taylor had four players score in double figures. Devon McCune had 22 points for Whitehall, and Jonny Thorn added 20.
Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 15: Brock Flater led all scorers with 23 points, while teammate Kaden Kinney added 21.
Wrestling
River Falls 60, Rice Lake 12: Carter Paulson, Carter Schulz and Aiden Paulson secured the Warriors’ three wins, all by decision.
Bloomer/Colfax 51, Ladysmith 27: Each team won three bouts, but Ladysmith had too many forfeits to win the dual. Luke Blanchard had a pin for Bloomer/Colfax, while Grant Rydlund and Coltin Fenstermacher did the same for the Lumberjacks.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 16, Menomonie 5: Carter Ottum and Max Savaloja both notched a hat trick for the Old Abes, while Joe Kelly, Sam Brennan and Peyton Platter all scored two goals apiece. Grant Imsande scored two goals for the Mustangs.
Eau Claire North 2, River Falls 2: Caden Sutter and Tyler Geroux scored for the Huskies, but the game finished as a tie. Jack Echternach, Joey Koller and Tommy Wardas tallied assists for North.
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals couldn’t get a goal past sixth-ranked Hudson, as the Raiders remained atop the Big Rivers standings with a shutout victory on the road. Bridger Fixmer made 32 saves for Chi-Hi. Peyton Hanson scored two goals for Hudson.