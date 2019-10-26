The Bloomer Blackhawks rebounded after a 25-17 first set loss to Altoona to capture three straight set victories, bouncing the Rails from the Division 2 playoffs 17-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 on Saturday in Bloomer.
Emma Krejci and Emma Seibel each collected 10 kills for the Blackhawks while Josie Kostner and Larissa Fossum tallied 17 and 13 digs respectively. Rylie Jarr added 23 assists for Bloomer.
Regis 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2: Makenna Rohrscheib picked up 51 assists for the Ramblers, who earned a 15-6 set victory in the final set to win the regional final.
Eau Claire North 3, Wausau East: The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 and will play Wausau West in the sectional semifinals on Thursday.
Fall Creek 3, Abbotsford 0: The Crickets advanced 25-8, 25-20, 28-26 to win the regional final. They will play Stratford at home in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
WIAA state team tournament: The third-seeded Regis girls tennis team’s run for state came to an end in the Division 2 semifinals with a 6-1 loss to second-seeded Catholic Memorial on Saturday. Sophie Merrick was the lone winner for the Ramblers, winning from the No. 4 singles flight 6-1, 6-2.
Boys soccer
Memorial 3, Stevens Point 1: Garrett Woodford and Logan Junker netted first half goals for the Old Abes, who were helped out by an own goal from Stevens Point in a regional title-clinching victory.
Rice Lake 9, Amery 1: The Warriors rolled to a regional title in Division 3. They’ll next face Unity/St. Croix Falls in the sectional semifinals.
Cross Country
St. Croix Central sectional: Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover finished seventh with a time of 17:26.2 to qualify individually for state. He was trailed by Barron’s Marcus Peterson who qualified as well from the eighth spot. The Golden Bears will also send Fran Peterson to state after she finished fourth.
Boyceville sectional: Led by first place finisher Dan Anderson, McDonell finished just behind Clear Lake for second at the sectional with 61 points to qualify for state. Regis’ Andrew Schlitz qualified individually, finishing third with a time of 17:20.7. Spring Valley’s top duo of Charlie Maier and Matt Toms also qualified. On the girls side, Glenwood City qualified as a team, scoring 42 points to win the day. Colfax’s Molly Heidron, Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders, and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Lana Blum and Natalie Poppe finished first through fourth respectively, all qualifying for state.
Westby sectional: Fourth-place finisher Madison Sand led Durand to a top two finish at sectionals and a state qualification while Parker Schneider took second place in the boys race to qualify individually for state with a time of 16:34.6.
New Richmond: The River Falls boys took the top spot in New Richmond to qualify for state with 50 points. Mason Shae won the race with a time of 16:13.0, followed immediately by Hudson’s Anthony Weeks and Noah Lundeen, who qualified individually. Fifth place finisher Scout Stokes of Eau Claire Memorial and sixth place finisher Patrick Schwartz will also be heading to state. In the girls race, Memorial qualified as a team, finishing second, just behind Onalaska. Hudson’s Rachel Ball qualified individually with a second place finish, and will be joined by teammate Alicia Belany, along with Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason and Ella Behling, and Menomonie’s Paige Anderson.
South Shore sectional: Ladysmith’s Kylee Becker finished fifth with a time of 21:43.1 to qualify for state.