Ryan Bohl had a huge night for the Elk Mound boys basketball team, connecting on five 3-pointers as part of a 25-point performance as the Mounders beat Bloomer 58-52 on Monday in Elk Mound.
Michael Jenson added 10 points for Elk Mound, and Ben Heath and Nate Lew had seven apiece.
Charlie Herrick led Bloomer with 11 points. Austin Thur and Dalton Cook both scored nine.
La Crosse Logan 67, Altoona 64: The Western Cloverbelt champions fell on the road despite 22 points from Keshawn Harris. The Rails made 10 3-pointers in defeat. Jhakai Funches and Jackson Hamilton scored 29 apiece for the Rangers.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50, Boyceville 39: Ryan Zimmerman’s game-best 22 points carried the Lancers over the Bulldogs. Brendan Sempf made four 3-pointers for Boyceville and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Unity 53, Spring Valley 27: Unity made it tough on the Cardinals, who didn’t have anybody score in double figures. Aaron Borgerding led the team with six points.
Gilmanton 70, Coulee Christian 49: Tyler Brantner’s 17 points led all scorers for the Panthers, and Bradley Severson added 14 of his own.