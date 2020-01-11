Cadott produced seven individual champions en route to winning the team title at its home wrestling invitational on Saturday.
Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Kaleb Sonnentag (126), Tristan Drier (132), Cole Pfeiffer (138), Dawson Webster (145), Brady Spaeth (170) and Gavin Tegels (195) all won their weight classes for the Hornets.
Regis’ Payton Kostka was the 152-pound champion. Glenwood City’s Andy Grant won at 113, and Bryce Best of Flambeau won at 182.
Spartan Classic: Eau Claire Memorial had four runners-up to finish fourth as a team. Ethan Schermitzler (160 pounds), Zach Crotty (170), Hendrick Boese (195) and Braden Lortscher (220) all took second place in their weight classes.
Bluejay Challenge: Boyceville placed fourth as a team behind championships from Josiah Berg (120 pounds), Tyler Dormanen (152) and Trett Joles (182). Chippewa Falls got runner-up finishes from Austin Smith (182) and Taylor Pahl (285).
New Richmond Invitational: Rice Lake’s Carter Paulson was the 170-pound champion. River Falls’ Vito Massa won at 145 pounds.
Boys hockey
Superior 3, Eau Claire North 2: North got goals from Tommy Wardas and Johan Akervik, but Superior’s George Hanson scored the game-winner midway through the third period. Colten Pace made 18 saves in net for the Huskies.
Girls basketball
Stanley-Boyd 63, Spring Valley 29: Marissa Gustafson scored a game-high 18 points and Lily Hoel contributed 17 of her own to pace the Orioles. Maddy Olsen scored seven for the Cardinals.
Rice Lake 29, Barron 27: The Warriors won a defensive battle, helped by 12 points from Lexi Orr. Jada Brunkow and Gracie Smith had seven apiece for the Golden Bears.