The Cadott wrestling team produced six individual champions to capture the Cloverbelt Conference championship on Saturday in Stanley.
Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Tristan Drier (132), Cole Pfeiffer (138), Dawson Webster (145), Brady Spaeth (170) and Gavin Tegels (195) were all individual conference champs for Cadott. The Hornets won the team title by 78 points over Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
Blaine Brenner (126) and Tyler Krizan (285) won individual championships for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka was the 152-pound champion.
Heart O’ North Tournament: St. Croix Falls won the team championship, with Bloomer/Colfax taking fourth to finish as the top local team.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best (132 pounds) and Bowen Rothbauer (152) were both individual conference champs.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s William Peters was the 160-pound champion.
Cameron’s Tanner Gerber (113) and Ashtyn Waite (170) also won titles. Cumberland’s Blake Siebert won at 195 pounds.
Lakeland Tournament: Cornell/Gilman’s Julian Krizan was the 152-pound conference champion, while Flambeau’s Bryce Best was the 170-pound champ.
Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren won the team conference title.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 3, Rock County 2: Madison Schwengler scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to give the Stars the victory. ECA trailed 2-1 entering the final period before Paige Ruppert leveled the score two and a half minutes into the action. Lauren Carmody also had a goal for the Stars.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 78, Rice Lake 59: Jacob Walczak scored 26 points and secured five rebounds to power the Cardinals. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 17 points and six rebounds, while Nick Schlampp had 16 points for the Warriors.
River Falls 74, Menomonie 51: The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 41-19 in the second half to pull away. Zac Johnson was explosive for River Falls, scoring 37 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Ethan Wurtzel led Menomonie with 15 points.
Bloomer 47, Stanley-Boyd 37: The Blackhawks used a huge second half to rally from a five-point halftime deficit at the Target Center. Bloomer outscored the Orioles 31-16 in the second half. Leif Iverson scored 10 points to lead the Blackhawks, while Cooper Nichols, Brady Potaczek and Lucas Smith all scored seven for Stanley-Boyd.
Blair-Taylor 92, Cashton 73: Kyle Steien's game-high 30 points propelled the Wildcats, while Isaac Nerby added 26.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 4, Hayward 3: Isaac Frenette and Isaac Lindstrom both had a goal and an assist as the Cardinals held off the Hurricanes. Hayward scored two late goals to make a game of it after trailing 4-1 in the third period.
AJ Schemenauer and Ben Carlson also scored for the Cardinals. Bridger Fixmer made 31 saves.
St. Paul Academy 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (OT): Carter Ottum, Jonah Wiggins and Max Savaloja all scored for the Old Abes, but they couldn't hold off their out-of-state foe. Memorial led 2-0 heading into the third period.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, New Auburn 31: Emma Miller scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lancers, and Sheridan Noeldner added 15 of her own.
Blair-Taylor 66, Cashton 57: Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, led by 21 points from Lindsay Steien and 15 from Lauren Kidd.