Bronson Schofield and Elliot Petzold had two hits and two RBIs apiece as the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser baseball team beat Barron 12-1 for its first Heart O’ North Conference victory of the season.
Jared Newell earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.2 innings of one-run baseball. Dakota Hermann pitched 4.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Altoona 8, La Crosse Logan 4: The Rails scored three runs in both the first and second innings. Jake Nelson had three hits, including a two-run home run in the victory.
Fall Creek 10, McDonell 0: The Crickets got two RBIs apiece from Isaiah Katz, Marcus Cline, Brady Nicks and Lucas Costley to improve to 7-0.
Mondovi 7, Elk Mound 6: Raith Bauer’s go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the winner for the Buffaloes.
Elk Mound had rallied from a 6-1 deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Boyceville 8, Spring Valley 3: The Bulldogs broke a 3-3 tie with five runs in the seventh. Walker Retz pitched four scoreless innings to get the win.
Softball
Eau Claire Memorial 0-6, Superior 10-5: The Old Abes bounced back after getting no-hit by Superior’s Mady Stariha in game one, scoring a walk-off win in game two. Megan Halvorson homered for the Old Abes in the nightcap, and Maddie Schwengler got the win in the circle.
Hudson 6-15, Eau Claire North 2-1: The Huskies fell in both games of a Big Rivers doubleheader. Izzy Gustafson had two of North’s four hits in game one. Mattie Haller and Taylor Wolter both had a hit and a stolen base in game two.
McDonell 16, Fall Creek 4 (5 inn.): Maggie Craker pitched a complete game in the circle, and tallied four hits and five RBIs at the plate for the Macks. Maren Warner had an RBI and stolen base for the Crickets.
Elk Mound 12, Mondovi 2 (5 inn.): Clare Hallum earned the win in the circle and finished with three hits and six RBIs at the plate. Abby Curry added two hits.
Blair-Taylor 12, Black River Falls 2 (6 inn.): Lauren Kidd had three hits and drove in five runs for the Wildcats.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Chippewa Falls 0: Jacquelyn Beaudrie and Ava Kison scored two goals apiece to lead the Old Abes.
Bayleigh Crawford made 27 saves for Chippewa Falls.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes extended their win streak in Big Rivers duals to 66.
Eau Claire North 4, River Falls 3: The Huskies swept all three doubles matches and Isaac Lashley won his singles match to edge the Wildcats.
Track and field
Dairyland Five-Team: Blair-Taylor swept the boys and girls titles. The Wildcats won 13 events over the course of the meet.