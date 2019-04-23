Nate Custer allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings, while Dane Weiland and Luke Schemenauer each notched a pair of RBIs in Chippewa Falls baseball’s 6-0 victory against Rice Lake on Tuesday.
The Cardinals offense clicked from the start, scoring three runs in the first inning.
Holmen 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Jonah Wiggins hit a pinch hit double in the fifth inning, but the Old Abes weren’t able to go ahead before Holmen scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Altoona 15, Cadott 0: Kyle Rasmussen accumulated five RBIs and two runs on 3 for 4 at the plate.
Regis 12, McDonell 0: Matthew Klink pitched a five-inning complete game, and Cade Osborn and Mason Bauer drove in three and two runs at the plate for the Ramblers, respectively.
Fall Creek 6, Stanley-Boyd 2: Brady Nicks pitched a complete game and homered at the plate to help keep the Crickets unbeaten.
Mondovi 15, Elmwood/Plum City 7: Tanner Marsh knocked four hits for the Buffaloes, including a double. Jackson Falkner added three hits — two of which were doubles.
Boyceville 10, Glenwood City 2: Brendon Sempf and Walker Retz each had two RBIs as the Bulldogs stayed undefeated.
Spring Valley 4, Colfax 2: Brady Bednarek had two RBIs for the Cardinals, while George Scharlau drove in a run for the Vikings.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 10, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Mallory Sterling pitched a shutout, allowing only four hits, while also smacking two hits of her own for two RBIs. Abby Staves had a pair of RBIs on a home run.
Chippewa Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Hannah Aldrich knocked in three RBIs on a hit while Nicole Crumbaker struck out 10 for the Cardinals.
Eau Claire North 9, Menomonie 6: Mattie Haller, Emma Thurston and Annika Olson all had two hits apiece for the Huskies.
Menomonie 4, Eau Claire North 2: The Mustangs bounced back in game two of the doubleheader. Maddie McLeod had two of the team’s four hits, and Sydney Jacobs pitched a complete game.
Thorp 9, Osseo-Fairchild 4: The Cardinals got a strong two-way performance from Kaitlyn Tyznik, who struck out 10 in seven innings and knocked in three runs.
Altoona 14, Cadott 4: Karly Maurina went 2-3 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Rails.
McDonell 17, Regis 2: Maggie Craker notched three RBIs and allowed zero earned runs in three innings of work on the mound.
Fall Creek 10, Stanley-Boyd 2: Four runs in both the second and fourth innings helped the Crickets pull away. Tara Jiskra drove in three runs for the victors, while Arianna Mason homered for the Orioles.
Elk Mound 16, Pepin/Alma 1: Sophie Cedarblade homered for the Mounders, and Hailey Blaskowski, Abby Curry and McKenna Diermeier all had triples.
Blair-Taylor 14, Independence/Gilmanton 0: Ari Charles had four hits and drove in three runs for the Wildcats, while Danyelle Waldera added three hits and three RBIs.
Colfax 19, Spring Valley 9: The Vikings got three RBIs from Anna Geissler and two each from Jozie Buchanan, Marissa Harmon and Tori Hill.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 2, Rice Lake 2: Faith Benzschawel and Maria Venne both scored for the Huskies to build a 2-0 lead, but goals from Rice Lake’s Hailey Berger and Elle Weber in the final 20 minutes helped the Warriors salvage a tie.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 3: Claire Steines, Emily Gross and Amanda Thompson each scored for the Old Abes.
Golf
Big Rivers at Wild Ridge: Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson and Menomonie’s Grant Imsande tied for the lead at 37, with Hudson’s Charley Chase a stroke behind. Peterson shot a 4 on the last two holes in a comeback effort. Hudson won as a team with a 159.
Track and field
BRC/MBC Battle: Eau Claire Memorial won the girls title, led by an individual win by Kaiya Callanta in the 100-meter hurdles. Eau Claire North finished third, powered by three individual wins from Kary Petricka (100 and 200-meter dash, long jump) and one from Saraya Davis (shot put).
Osceola won the boys title. North was the highest-placing BRC team. The Huskies took third with the help of two relay wins and strong showings from Logan Podolak in the hurdles and Antonio Golden in the long jump.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Invitational: Brody Meskers picked up a win in the 400-meter dash for the hosts.
Baldwin-Woodville Invitational: Elk Mound’s Galen Young won the pole vault title for the Mounders.
Cochrane-Fountain City Pirate Invitational: Blair-Taylor won the girls title with wins in five events. The Mondovi girls took second place. Carolyn Shult grabbed a couple of wins for Augusta, while Morgan Kacures and Morgan Clark won events for Mondovi.
The Augusta boys were meet runners-up, led by two wins from Aaron Dorf and one from Traven Fabian. Isaac Wegner won the 3,200 for Durand.