Wausau West may have entered Tuesday night’s sectional semifinal as the higher-ranked team, but Chippewa Falls is the one moving on.
The Cardinals, ranked sixth in the state, scored six second period goals to stun the fourth-ranked Warriors 8-1 in Division 1 boys hockey playoff action in Wausau.
Chippewa Falls entered the second period up 1-0. After 17 more minutes, the game was all but decided. Scoring details were not available at press time.
The Cardinals return to the sectional finals for the first time since 2017, and will be aiming for their first state berth since 1999 when they take on Hudson on Saturday.
Hudson and Chi-Hi split their regular-season series, with the Cardinals winning the first matchup 4-3 and the Raiders taking the second 3-0. The winner of the third is heading to Madison.
Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2 (OT): The Mustangs survived in overtime to punch their ticket to Saturday’s sectional final. Menomonie will face either River Falls or Somerset in the next round, with the Mustangs seeking their first state appearance since 1991. Details from Tuesday’s win were not available at press time.
Rice Lake 2, Amery 0: The Warriors scored once in the first period and added a power play goal in the second to upset top-seeded Amery. Rice Lake will face Hayward in Saturday’s sectional final in Superior with a trip to state up for grabs. Rice Lake is searching for its first state berth since 2009.
Girls hockey playoffs
Eau Claire Area 1, Hayward 0: Madison Schwengler scored the game’s only goal just under six minutes into the final period, and Alesha Smith stopped 18 shots for a shutout as the Stars advanced to the sectional finals.
Paige Ruppert and Paige Rodriguez assisted Schwengler’s goal. The Stars will face Hudson on Saturday in Somerset with a trip to state on the line.
Hudson 6, St. Croix Valley 1: The Raiders, the defending sectional champions, returned to the sectional finals thanks to two goals from Mallory Thompson.
Girls basketball playoffs
Menomonie 49, Sparta 45: The Mustangs went on a 12-0 run in the second half to gain the lead and punch their ticket to the Division 2 regional semifinals. Helen Chen led the team with 16 points, while Bella Jacobsen added eight of her own. Menomonie will play top-seeded River Falls in the next round.
Fall Creek 63, Regis 30: The Crickets, seeded fifth, knocked out the 12th-seeded Ramblers with help from 17 points by Ariel Heuer. McKensy Kolpien added 11 for Fall Creek. Makenna Rohrscheib scored 16 points in the season-ending defeat for Regis. Fall Creek will take on Stanley-Boyd in an all-Western Cloverbelt regional semifinal on Friday.
McDonell 68, Thorp 40: The Macks made 14 3-pointers in the win, including seven by Anna Geissler. She tied the game high with 21 points, and Lauryn Deetz chipped in with 16. Kaytlyn Stunkel had 21 points in the Cardinals’ season-ending loss.
Ellsworth 71, Altoona 57: The Rails fell in Division 3 action, but not for a lack of effort — especially from Averie Varsho. She made seven 3-pointers as part of a 33-point night for Altoona. Brittany Klatt added 14 points for the Rails.
Medford 50, Rice Lake 40: Medford pulled away after halftime after the Warriors played them tight in the first half. Brynn Olson had 10 points for Rice Lake, whose season came to a finish in the Division 2 bracket.
Durand 62, Spring Valley 18: The sixth-seeded Panthers advanced to the D4 regional semifinals behind 15 points from Madisyn Kilboten. Leah Sabelko added 11 points for Durand, which will face third-seeded Osseo-Fairchild next.
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Mondovi 55: With the game tied at 55, the Pirates gained possession on a jump ball with 13 seconds left. Jordan Halverson made a layup on the ensuing possession, knocking the Buffaloes out of the Division 4 tournament. Josie Hulke led Mondovi with 14 points, and Abbey Johnson added 11.
Immanuel Lutheran 79, Lake Holcombe 36: Both Josie Naumann and Riley Naumann recorded double-doubles for the Lancers. Josie scored a team-high 18 points, and Riley added 10. Allison Golat-Hattamer scored 13 for Lake Holcombe.
Alma Center Lincoln 49, Augusta 32: Elizabeth Stanley’s 16 points helped carry the Hornets into the next round. Augusta got eight points each from Camryn Grunewald and Kennedy Schroeder, but saw its season conclude.
Boyceville 64, Cumberland 58: The Bulldogs are moving on in Division 4, thanks in part to 13 points apiece from Emma Oullette and Jensine Boesl. Kady Grambow added 12 for Boyceville, while Mecina Garibaldi scored 19 for the Beavers.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48, Grantsburg 45: The 11th-seeded Bulldogs went on the road and upset the sixth-seeded Pirates. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will play Ladysmith in the Division 4 regional semis.
Blair-Taylor 85, Pittsville 52: The Wildcats had no trouble in their playoff opener, getting 24 points from Lindsay Steien and 20 more from Marlee Nehring. They’ll play Royall in the next round.
Loyal 74, New Auburn 28: Zoey Rada scored 18 points for the Trojans, but their season came to an end in the Division 5 bracket.
Owen-Withee 54, Bruce 40: Brianna Simington’s 19 points helped give Owen-Withee the victory, while Halle Anderson scored 15 for Bruce.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 70, Menomonie 39: The Cardinals clinched the Big Rivers Conference title outright, their first outright league championship since 1980. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt led the way with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals. Jacob Walczak added 14 points of his own.
Noah Feddersen led the Mustangs with 12 points.
McDonell 43, Bloomer 41 (OT): The Macks outscored the Blackhawks 6-4 in overtime to claim a narrow victory. McDonell’s JD Bohaty led all scorers with 12 points, while Austin Thur and Charlie Herrick scored 11 apiece for Bloomer.