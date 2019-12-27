The Chippewa Falls boys basketball team watched a 31-24 halftime lead vanish against Division 2’s No. 5 ranked Stoughton and found itself tied 52-52 with under a minute to go in regulation.
The Cardinals couldn’t covert on a long possession until Jacob Walczak picked up a loose offensive rebound and scored a put-back while getting fouled to put Chi-Hi up three with just seconds to go in the game.
Stoughton hit a driving layup to cut the game to just one, but there wouldn’t be a second comeback as the buzzer sounded just as the layup fell, allowing Chi-Hi to escape with a 55-54 victory on Friday at the Cardinals Holiday Showcase.
Joe Reuter, Nick Bruder and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt all scored in double figures with 16, 13 and 10 points respectively.
Menomonie 82, Ashland 58: Davis Barthen was on fire for the Mustangs, connecting on seven 3-pointers for a game-high 33 points. Sophomore Noah Fedderson added 20 for Menomonie
Elmwood/Plum City 69, Independence 48: Jackson Glampe and Dayne Whipple both registered double-digit points for the Wolves. Independence got a game a game high 14 points from Chris Killian.
Catholic Central 53, McDonell 47: JD Bohaty went off for 25 points including three 3s for the Macks, but McDonell only had five players register points in the loss.
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37: Brady Potaczek led all scorers with 13 points for the Orioles in this low-scoring affair. Jarod Falkner scored a team-high 11 for Mondovi.
Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40: Gilmanton got a game-high 22 points from Carson Rieck and another 17 from Jarin Rud in the victory.
Stratford 87, Altoona 65: Division 4’s No. 2 ranked Stratford dealt the Rails their first loss of the season despite double-digit scoring from Chris Ray, Evan Moss and Braden Turk.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 51, Wausau East 39: The Warriors outscored the Lumberjacks 30-18 in the second half to claim victory. Brynn Olson scored a game-high 19 points.
Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43: Aaliyah McMillan and Caelan Givens combined for 30 points for the Cardinals. McMillan hit Chi-Hi’s only two 3-pointers.
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24: The Panthers cruised to victory thanks to scoring from nine different players. Erin Crowell and Bryanna Bonander each scored seven for Cornell.
Menomonie 61, Ashland 43: Shelby Thorton and Helen Chen combined for 30 points and the Mustangs had 11 players score in the victory.
Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 30: The Orioles cruised to victory thanks to 20 points from Teagen Becker and 19 from Lily Hoel.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Superior 1: Max Savloja scored and assisted on a pair to lead the Old Abes with three points.
Ashwaubenon 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2: Jarret Smith and Drew Goettl scored RAM’s two goals and Dane Engstorm made 30 saves in the loss.
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 5, Warbirds 3: Madison Schwengler scored twice as the Stars stayed undefeated at Hobbs in the ECA’s first game of the day.
Eau Claire Area 4, Bay Area 1: Paige Rodriguez scored twice and added an assist in the Stars’ second game.
Bay Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT): Haley Frank stood on her head for the Sabers, stopping 37 of 39 shots, but CFM fell three minutes into overtime. Sidney Polzin had the Sabers’ lone goal in CFM’s first game on Friday.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fond Du Lac 2: Polzin played hero for the Sabers in game two, this time scoring the equalizer with eight seconds left in the game. Nobody scored in overtime as CFM tied game two of the day.
Saint Croix Valley 7, Brookfield 1: The Fusion jumped out to a 5-1 lead early and cruised to victory thanks to two goals from Amber DeLong and Abbie DeLong each.
Eastview 2, Hudson 1: Mallory Thompson scored the Raiders’ lone goal in the second period. Ellie Runk made 22 shots in net for Hudson