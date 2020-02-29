Chippewa Falls boys hockey fans can party like it’s 1999.
For the first time in 21 years, the Cardinals are headed to the state tournament.
Cole Bowe scored the game-winning goal early in the third period, giving Chippewa Falls a 2-1 win over Hudson in the Division 1 sectional finals on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Bowe struck with a power-play goal just over three minutes into the final period, breaking a 1-1 stalemate that had started early in the second period.
After a scoreless first period, Hudson struck first with a power-play goal from James Fremling 4:18 in the second. But Chi-Hi’s Isaac Frenette answered shortly after, scoring a minute later to even things up at 1-1.
Hudson couldn’t find a response to Bowe’s winner, despite pulling its goalie for an extra skater at the end.
Chippewa Falls will learn its first state tournament opponent since 1999 today, when the four remaining teams are re-seeded. The Division 1 state tournament begins on Friday.
Saturday’s win over Hudson gave the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage in the season series against the Raiders. They had split their first two meetings in the regular season.
Chippewa Falls (20-4-0) takes a 12-game win streak into state tournament play. The Cardinals were ranked sixth in the state in the final rankings of the regular season.
Girls basketball
Eleva-Strum 76, Cashton 64: Brianna Nelson scored 34 points to lead the Cardinals to a regional title in Division 5. Also scoring in double digits were Madison Schultz with 14 and Kloe Hillestad and Kelli Hanson with 10 each.
The Cardinals will next play top-seeded Bangor on Thursday.
Bay Port 60, Eau Claire Memorial 36: The Old Abes’ season came to an end despite a 17-point performance from Sydney Brennan. She was the only Memorial player to score in double digits, with Megan Moskal and Nicole Rossow also adding six apeiece.
Bay Port was led by Emma Krueger, who notched 26 points.
Northwestern 44, Bloomer 27: The Blackhawks led 22-15 at the break, but were outscored 29-5 in the second half as their season came to an end. Abby Zeman was Bloomer’s leading scorer with six points.
Karsyn Jones and Brooke Ogren had 12 each for Northwestern.
Boys basketball
Thorp 64, Spencer 51: Ethan Reis scored 19 and Isaac Soumis scored 18 as the Cardinals won their Cloverbelt Crossover game at Altoona. Thorp now turns its attention to the playoffs, where it will meet Cornell on Tuesday.
Neillsville 85, Altoona 80: Keshawn Harris scored 24 points and Brayden Turk scored 23 for the Railroaders, but it wasn’t enough in Altoona’s Cloverbelt Crossover matchup. Alex King edged him slightly for the foes with 29 as the East prevailed.
Evan Moss added 14 for the Rails, who play the winner of Elk Mound and Adams-Friendship on Friday.
Gymnastics
Eau Claire sectional: Chippewa Falls’ Chloe Wingert placed fourth in the all-around standings, booking her trip to the Division 1 state meet. She was in the top five in every individual event. Eau Claire’s Annabella Campbell took fifth in vaulting to advance to state, with Chippewa Falls’ Riley Hinke’s third-place finish in the event also sending her to state.
River Falls sectional: Menomonie’s Melody Greenwood was third in the all-around, earning her a state berth in Division 2. Fellow Mustang Alexa Cummings took fifth in the uneven bars to earn a trip to state. Rice Lake’s Trinity Roberts is also state-bound in vaulting. River Falls earned a state berth as a team by taking second.