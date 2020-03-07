Chippewa Falls’ Chloe Wingert placed 20th in the all-around standings at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics championship, leading all local finishers on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Wingert’s best showing came in vaulting, where she took 16th. She was 21st in both the uneven bars and the balance beam. She took 25th in the floor exercise.
Eau Claire Memorial/North sophomore Annabella Campbell placed 17th in vaulting. Chippewa Falls’ Riley Hinke was 23rd in that event.
Menomonie’s Melody Greenwood took 24th in the Division 2 all-around standings. She took 18th in the floor exercise and 25th in the balance beam.
River Falls’ Autumn Tiede took third in the all-around. Rice Lake’s Trinity Roberts was 17th in the balance beam and 18th in vaulting, while Menomonie’s Alexa Cummings was 23rd in the uneven bars.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 69, D.C. Everest 67: The Cardinals held off a late surge from the Evergreens to win a Division 1 regional championship. Jacob Walczak led the way with 23 points for Chi-Hi, while Joe Reuter chipped in with 16. The third-seeded Cardinals will take on No. 2 seed Neenah in Thursday’s sectional semifinal played at Appleton East.
Altoona 68, Mauston 44: The Rails secured their first regional title since 2006 behind Nate McMahon’s 22 points. Brayden Turk added 17 of his own for the Rails, who outscored Mauston 40-24 after halftime. Altoona, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 Wisconsin Dells in Thursday’s Division 4 sectional semifinal at Baraboo.
McDonell 44, Clear Lake 37: The Macks captured a Division 5 regional title for the sixth season in a row thanks in part to 14 points from Logan Hughes and 11 from Eion Kressin. The second-seeded Macks will take on No. 1 Thorp in Thursday’s sectional semifinals.
Aquinas 60, Fall Creek 52: The Crickets’ season came to an end at the hands of the Blugolds, who are playing the role of Cinderella team. Aquinas is a No. 7 seed. Sixth-seeded Fall Creek got 20 points from Luke Olson and 10 from Jayden Fitch.
Onalaska Luther 77, Durand 60: The fourth-seeded visitors upset the top-seeded Panthers, running out to a 47-24 lead by halftime. Durand picked things up in the second half, but the hole was too deep to climb out of. Gunnar Hurlburt led Durand with 15 points, and Simon Bauer and Caden Berger added 14 apiece.
St. Croix Central 55, Bloomer 41: A day after taking out the No. 3 seed, the sixth-seeded Blackhawks couldn’t spring another upset, falling to the second-seeded Panthers. Austin Thur scored 16 points for Bloomer.
Cameron 64, Spring Valley 51: The Comets ran past the Cardinals for a Division 4 regional title. Cameron will take on top-seeded Unity in Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Stats were not reported for Saturday’s win over Spring Valley.
Blair-Taylor 59, Alma Center Lincoln 38: The Wildcats captured a second consecutive Division 5 regional title, and the 15th in school history. Isaac Nerby led the way with 18 points, and Matt Waldera added 16. Ethan Breheim scored 15 for the Hornets. Blair-Taylor, the No. 2 seed, takes on top-seeded Bangor in the sectional semifinals.