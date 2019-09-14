The Colfax volleyball team went unbeaten at 4-0 to take first place at the Hudson Invite on Saturday.
The Vikings only dropped one set on the day. They swept Hudson, Prescott and Superior and defeated second-place Bloomer 2-1.
Kameri Meredith led Colfax with 27 kills, while Sam Pretasky added 23 of her own. Jozie Buchanan had 62 assists and Taylor Irwin had 34 digs.
Bloomer swept Baldwin-Woodville and Menomonie and also defeated Somerset. Emma Krejci led the Blackhawks with 21 kills, followed closely by Larissa Fossum at 20.
Holmen Invite: Fall Creek went 3-2, topping Westby, Melrose-Mindoro and Altoona. Gianna Vollrath led the Crickets with 43 kills on the day, and Caitlyn Schultz had 67 assists.
Altoona finished 2-2 on the day, with victories over Baraboo and La Farge and defeats to Fall Creek and Onalaska. Savanna Renderman pounded 25 kills for the Rails, and Keelyn Marlaire had 49 assists.
Merrill Invite: Chippewa Falls, led by 21 kills from Jenna Johnson and 20 more from Jazmine Johnson, went 2-3 at the tournament. The Cardinals defeated Athens and Rib Lake, but fell to Bay Port, Cochrane-Fountain City and Tomahawk.
Elmwood Invite: Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran picked up two wins, sweeping Frederic 2-0 and topping Whitehall 2-1. Ellsworth was the only team to beat the Lancers. Erica Oster hit 25 kills for Immanuel, and Faith Kazemba made 23 digs.
Boys soccer
Appleton Xavier Invite: Eau Claire North went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating the hosts 2-1 but falling to Howards Grove 1-0.
In the win over Xavier, Jack Echternach scored one goal and assisted another to lead the Huskies. His assist to John Trapp in the 22nd minute was good for the game-winning goal. Caden Eberle made 13 saves across the two games for North.
Rice Lake 2, Somerset 0: The Warriors posted a shutout to earn the nonconference victory.