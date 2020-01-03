Maggie Craker put up a game-high 19 points, Anna Geissler and Lauryn Deetz added 11 apiece, and the McDonell girls basketball team topped Altoona 61-31 on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
The Macks held the Rails to eight points in the second half to pull away in what had been a close game at halftime.
Daydrean Henrichs led Altoona with 14 points.
Chippewa Falls 70, Superior 47: Ashley Hanley and Caelan Givens had 16 points apiece to pace the Cardinals, while Alexis Zenner contributed 12 points to the cause.
Richfield (Minn.) 72, Eau Claire North 59: Reanna Hutchinson had 21 points for the Huskies and Nadia Horn and Evie Dreger added 12 and 11, respectively, but North fell at home.
Stanley-Boyd 50, Regis 32: Marissa Gustafson led all scorers with 15 points for the Orioles, while Lily Hoel added 13 to the effort. Adrienne Morning tallied 10 points for the Ramblers in defeat.
Eleva-Strum 75, Whitehall 37: Jayden Ellifson and Kelli Hanson tallied 15 points apiece to lead the Cardinals. Teammate Madison Schultz chipped in with 10. Ariel Koxlien had 12 points for Whitehall.
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Augusta 38: Chloe Jacobs led the way with 15 points for the Beavers and Camryn Grunewald added 11 of her own, but the Pirates were too much to overcome.
Lake Holcombe 68, Winter 46: Brooke Lechleitner posted 29 points for the Chieftains, helping them cruise to victory. Alison Golat-Hattamer added 15 of her own.
Melrose-Mindoro 74, Alma Center Lincoln 43: Miah Breheim and Emma Fischer scored 11 apiece for the Hornets, but the Mustangs pulled away.
Boys basketball
Eau Claire North 68, Menomonie 51: Ashton Kallstrom lit up the scoreboard with 34 points for the Huskies, while also pulling down five rebounds and nabbing three steals. North also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Dalton Banks, while Davis Barthen led Menomonie with 15 points.
River Falls 84, Rice Lake 49: Payton Flood scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Wildcats past the Warriors, who got 17 points from Judson Rikkers.
Altoona 66, Mauston 54: Four players scored in double figures for the Rails, led by Chris Ray with 16 points and Keshawn Harris with 12. Evan Moss and Brayden Turk had 11 apiece.
Colfax 70, Eleva-Strum 62 (OT): The Vikings’ trio of Ed Hydukovich (20 points), Cole Seehaver (16) and Zach Rindy (10) helped lift Colfax to victory. Drew Gibson added 10 points for good measure. Cade McSorley led Eleva-Strum with 16 points, and Kyle McSorley added 14.
Cumberland 54, Bloomer 42: Ethan Sandman had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead the Beavers to a Heart O’ North victory, while Jack Martens had 10 points and nine boards. Charlie Herrick led Bloomer with 12 points.
Spring Valley 59, Turtle Lake 34: Aaron Borgerding topped the scoring chart with 18 points for the Cardinals, and Trevor Stangl added 12 of his own — all on 3-pointers.
St. Croix Falls 49, Baldwin-Woodville 43: Cam Thompson scored 17 points for the Blackhawks, but they fell at home.
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Loyal 51: Ryder Wyss scored a team-high 17 points for the Hornets, while Justin Rowekamp and Ethan Breheim added 14 apiece.
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 24: Brock Flater led all scorers with 19 points for the Chieftains, and Kaden Kinney added 15.
Wrestling
Cadott 46, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 31: Tristan Drier, Nelson Wahl, Steven Pfeiffer and Gavin Tegels all won by pinfall for the Hornets. Cadott’s Brady Spaeth won a ranked matchup against Nathan Buchanan by major decision.