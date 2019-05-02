After falling behind 6-1 in the top of the fifth inning, the McDonell softball team kicked things into gear.
The Macks scored five runs in the fifth through seventh innings to force extras against Altoona, and Maggie Craker ripped a walk-off triple in the bottom of the 10th to give McDonell a thrilling win on Thursday.
Olivia Mlsna had four hits and three RBIs to lead McDonell, while Averie Varsho and Lydia Berseth had three hits apiece for Altoona. The matchup pitted two of the top three teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings against one another.
Chippewa Falls 22-19, River Falls 0-0: The Cardinals bashed 32 hits in the doubleheader sweep, with Jayden Hodgson going 6 for 7 with seven RBIs on the day. Ambrea Olson added five hits and six RBIs.
Bloomer 17, Ladysmith 3: Kenadi Poirier knocked four hits — including a home run — and drove in five runs for the Blackhawks. Samantha Buchholtz added three hits.
Osseo-Fairchild 9, Fall Creek 2: Brooke McCune spun a complete game in the circle and added two hits at the plate for the Thunder.
Immanuel Lutheran 10, Whitehall 0: Brynn Schierenbeck and Kaityln Berman had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Lancers.
Independence/Gilmanton 10, Eleva-Strum 0: Geri Fredrickson had three hits to lead the Indees, including a home run.
Thorp 15, Regis 0: Brooklyn Anderson struck out three on the mound and knocked home four at the plate for the Cardinals. Angie Vergaus and Paige Rhyner each had three RBIs.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 5, Northwood 1: Izzy Clark struck out 14 in a complete game effort.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 12, Menomonie 0: Sam Stange pitched a complete game shutout in addition to hitting a home run at the plate. Jaxon Vance added three hits for the Huskies, and Cal Fadness drove in three runs.
River Falls 12-8, Rice Lake 3-4: Rice Lake’s Riley Strohm had a double and an RBI in game one, and Trevon Lapoint had two stolen bases in game two. It wasn’t enough to prevent the sweep though.
Regis 15, Thorp 5: Tristan Root, Matthew Klink and Joe Edge all drove in three runs apiece for the Ramblers. Isaac Soumis had three hits for Thorp.
Cadott 5, Stanley-Boyd 2: Mason Poehls was strong on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just one run to earn the win for the Hornets.
Altoona 12, McDonell 6 (8 inn.): Blake Loegering had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Rails, while Jake Nelson earned the win on the mound.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 6, Whitehall 1: Austin Williams went the distance on the mound, throwing a complete game with five strikeouts for the Lancers.
Elk Mound 4, Durand 1: James Javanovich tossed a complete game for the Mounders, and Cole Steinhorst had two hits at the plate. Isaiah Whitwam and Preston Milliren knocked two hits apiece for Durand.
Augusta 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 0: Ryan Grunewald struck out nine in 6.2 scoreless innings of work on the mound, and Logan Brown hit two doubles and drove in two runs at the plate.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Menomonie 1: The Mustangs got on the board first with a Clair Schonenberger goal, but the Old Abes scored four unanswered to grab the win. Ava Kison had a goal and an assist for Memorial. Klarese Applebee made 15 saves in net for the Mustangs.
Regis/McDonell 8, Phillips 0: Teryn Karlstad scored a hat trick, and Sydnee Yengo and Anna Daniels teamed up to make five assists from the midfield. Alison Haag, Lilly Niese, Samantha Shaffer, Elena Bourget and Kendall Alexander also scored.
River Falls 2, Eau Claire North 0: Mady Shew scored two goals in the second half to give the Wildcats the win. Olivia Laube made 12 saves for North.
Track and field
Willard Hanson Relays: The Eau Claire Memorial girls placed third, and the boys took fourth. Meira Smit won the 400-meter dash for the Old Abes girls.
Dairyland True Team: Whitehall won the boys team title, while the Blair-Taylor girls took second place.
Immanuel Lutheran’s Lydia Kettner won the 400-meter dash among small schools, and Riley Naumann won the 200. Cassidy Noeldner won the long jump and triple jump.
Boys golf
Big Rivers Meet: Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey shot a one-under-par 34 to win the nine-hole meet. Teammate Braeden Resnick tied for second with a 35. Hudson won the team title, while Eau Claire Memorial placed second.
Dairyland Meet: Eleva-Strum won the team title with a score of 161, with Isaac Larabee and Nick Higley earning individual medalist honors for the Cardinals by carding 36s.
Boys tennis
Amery 4, Regis 3: The Ramblers swept the doubles matches, but couldn’t get the needed singles victory to win the dual.