Three local singles players are still alive at the WIAA individual state tennis tournament.
Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin, Altoona’s Morgan Dekan and Regis’ Caroline Kowieski all advanced to the Round of 16 in their respective brackets on the first day of play on Thursday in Madison.
Dodin, the 13th-seeded player in the Division 1 field, topped Kettle Moraine’s Faith Nosek 7-5, 6-1 in the first round and Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack 6-2, 6-3 in the second. She takes on fourth-seeded Lauren Landstrom today with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.
The 32-player Division 2 field was halved on Thursday, with Dekan and Kowieski among the athletes still competing. Dekan defeated West Salem’s Madigan Freng 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. Seventh-seeded Kowieski cruised past Luther’s Sarah Hoffe 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round. Up next for the unseeded Dekan is a matchup with sixth-seeded Becky Larrain of Newman Catholic. Kowieski will take on Mallory Moen of St. Mary Catholic.
In Division 2 doubles, Regis’ eighth-seeded duo of Evie Shepich and Elena Bourget defeated Grafton’s Lydia Olson and Taylor Wenton 6-3, 6-0, to advance to the Round of 16.
Altoona’s Ally Wagner and Kate Harris dropped their opening-round match to seventh-seeded Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl of Luther. Baldwin-Woodville’s Libby Whirry/Jessica Jarvis moved on with a win in their first match. Barron’s Phoebe Jerome and Jada Brunkow were knocked out in the first round.
The Memorial doubles team of Kim Harvey and Katie Rentzepis dropped its opening match to Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert, 6-2, 6-3. Fellow Abes doubles duo Julia Nick/Katie Harvey also fell in the first round, 7-6 (5), 6-1, to Ashwaubenon’s Maddy Coopmans and Kennedy Conradt.
Cross country
Dunn-St. Croix Championship: Elk Mound was the boys conference champion while Glenwood City won the girls title.
The Mounders had four finishers in the top 10: Cade Hanson, Lukas Wagner, Ian Hazen and Andrew Pathos. Glenwood City placed five girls in the top 10: Bella Simmons, Izzy Williams, Kinzie Strong, Kendall Schutz and Emily Bethell.
Durand’s Parker Schneider was the boys individual champion, winning the race in a time of 17 minutes, 20.6 seconds. That edged Elk Mound’s Hanson, the runner-up, by 18 seconds.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn won the individual championship in the girls race. Her time of 20:35.4 bested the rest of the field by 14 seconds.
Dairyland Championship: Augusta won a fourth consecutive boys conference title by winning the meet by one point. More information was not available prior to press time.
Volleyball
Fall Creek 3, Columbus Catholic 0: The Crickets bested their counterparts on the other side of the Cloverbelt to earn an overall league championship. Gianna Vollrath had 18 kills and three blocks, while Catelyn Schulz had 25 assists.
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Bailey Thompson had 16 digs and Maria Venne and Jenna Haselwander teamed up for 19 kills for the Huskies. Madie Gardow had 14 kills for the Cardinals.
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Old Abes got 12 assists from Emma Miller and 11 kills from Anna Hansen, but fell in the Big Rivers matchup.
Bloomer 3, Northwestern 0: The Blackhawks finished off an undefeated run in the Heart O’ North Conference by sweeping the Tigers in their final regular season match. Rylie Jarr led the way with 17 assists.
Spring Valley 3, Mondovi 0: Macayla Thompson hit seven kills for the Buffaloes, but it wasn’t quite enough in a straight-sets loss.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Blair-Taylor 0: Emily Herzberg’s 23 kills helped the Mustangs sweep the Wildcats and clinch the Dairyland Conference title.
Gilmanton 3, Augusta 2: Marli Evans led the way with 16 kills for Gilmanton, while Taylor Hovey added 37 assists.
Boys soccer
Chippewa Falls 1, Menomonie 0: Landon Brunke scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute for Chippewa Falls.