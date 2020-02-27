Caden Berger scored a game-high 20 points, Simon Bauer chipped in with 15 and the Durand boys basketball team clinched the Dunn-St. Croix Conference title outright with a 68-53 win over Elmwood/Plum City on Thursday.
The Panthers finished conference play 12-2, one game better than second-place Spring Valley.
Luke Pelke and Gunnar Hurlburt scored 11 points apiece for Durand. The Panthers knocked down 10 3-pointers.
Luke Webb led the Wolves with 11 points.
Alma Center Lincoln 64, Melrose-Mindoro 59: The Hornets earned a share of the Large Dairyland title with the victory, the school’s first conference title in any sport since 2016. They are co-champions with Whitehall. Ethan Breheim’s 17 points helped them clinch it.
Whitehall 63, Eleva-Strum 36: The Norse also earned a share of the Large Dairyland title, with help from James Breska’s 15 points. Luke Beighley added 10 for Whitehall, which finished 12-3 in conference play.
Cameron 57, Northwestern 52: The Comets clinched the Heart O’ North Conference title outright with the victory. Stats were not available at press time.
River Falls 70, Chippewa Falls 69: The Wildcats edged the Big Rivers champions, who were playing without star Peyton Rogers-Schmidt due to illness. Joe Reuter had a game-high 26 points for the Cardinals.
Stanley-Boyd 57, Loyal 47: The Orioles won their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup behind 18 points from Brady Potaczek and 14 more from Lucas Smith.
Spring Valley 55, Colfax 44: Tyler Bowman’s 16 points helped the Cardinals secure a second-place finish in the Dunn-St. Croix. Aaron Borgerding added 13 points for Spring Valley, while Cole Seehaver’s 15 led the Vikings.
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 40: Ben Heath’s team-high 14 points helped lift the Mounders over the Bulldogs. Blaze Todd added 11 points, while Logan Knudtson led all scorers with 21 for Boyceville.
Blair-Taylor 75, Immanuel Lutheran 48: Kyle Steien led all scorers with 23 points for the Wildcats, who also got 13 from Logan Smith. Ryan Zimmerman put up 21 points for the Lancers, but it was too tough to keep up with the Small Dairyland champs.
Augusta 74, Cochrane-Fountain City 70: Andrew Perkovich did a ton of damage for the Beavers, scoring a game-best 29 points. Jacob Engstrom and Aaron Dorf added 20 and 18 points, respectively.
Birchwood 75, Gilmanton 65: Tyler Brantner led the Panthers with 17 points, but they couldn’t keep up with Matthew Marcinske, who scored 37 for Birchwood.
Prescott 68, Baldwin-Woodville 40: The Blackhawks got 14 points from Warick Weyer, but couldn’t keep up with the Cardinals.