Joe Biestervelt hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, his only strike from deep on the night, to help Durand boys basketball to a 60-56 overtime victory against Regis on Monday.
Caden Berger scored 15 points and Gunnar Hurlburt added 12 as Durand moved to 8-1 and handed the Ramblers only their second loss of the season in this non-conference battle. The Panthers overcame a 20-point performance from Branton Paulsrud thanks partially to strong shooting from the outside. Durand hit eight times from deep, including the shot that forced extra time.
Leading the outside barrage was Luke Pelke, who scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 75, Augusta 58: Five Bulldogs scored in double digits, let by Dakota Herrmann and Broc Haas with 15 apiece, in a non-conference victory. Adding to the cause were Carter Hanson with 14 points, Sammy Grotberg with 13 and Kyle Bilodeau with 12.
Jacob Engstrom led the Beavers with 18 points.
Thorp 44, Bloomer 39: The Cardinals had a balanced showing, led by Ethan Reis’ 13 points and Jon Slagoski’s 10. Keeping Bloomer in it was Austin Thur, the only Blackhawk in double digits with 19.
Blair-Taylor 67, Eleva-Strum 53: The Wildcats got 20 points from Matt Waldera and 15 for Isaac Nerby as the Dairyland Small squad knocked off a Dairyland Large foe.
Eleva-Strum was led by 10 points apiece from Kyle McSorley and Nick Higley.
Whitehall 65, Osseo-Fairchild 61: The Norse got 18 points from Devon McCune and 15 from Jonathan Thorn as they moved above .500. Garrett Koxlien led the Thunder with 20 points, while Riley McIlquham had 18.
Alma Center Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 34: Ethan Breheim scored 12 points and Austin Calkins added 11 as the Hornets stayed undefeated in Dairyland play.
Girls basketball
Alma Center Lincoln 64, New Lisbon 47: Emma Fischer led the Hornets with 15 points, while Molly Johnson had 13.