Behind top-five finishes from Ryan Biwer, Tristan Vieth and three relay teams, the Eau Claire Alliance boys swim team swam to a fifth-place finish at the Division 1 state championships on Saturday in Madison.
It was the best showing for Eau Claire at the state meet since the Alliance took third in 2017.
"Incredible meet by Eau Claire," Alliance coach Dylan Leonard said in a message to the Leader-Telegram.
Eau Claire's 200-yard medley relay team of Sam Hower, Tyler Ries, Vieth and Biwer was the state runner-up in the event, clocking in at 1:33.60. They were only .07 seconds behind champion Greenfield.
Biwer took fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle, while Vieth placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly.
The Alliance's 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hower, Garrett Secker, Nico Barna and Biwer finished in third place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Merkatoris, Vieth, Ries and Secker took fifth.
Hower registered a pair of seventh-place finishes individually, in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard IM.
Biwer also took ninth in the 100 freestyle.
Chippewa Falls' Ian Olson swam to a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. He narrowly edged Vieth, who took 10th in the event.
Chippewa Falls' 200-yard freestyle relay (Cooper Porzondek, Andrew Olson, Ian Olson and Gabe Vargas) placed 18th. The Cardinals' 200-yard medley relay team, composed of the same swimmers, took 21st.
Middleton won the team state championship with 228 points. The Alliance finished with 167 points.
Gymnastics
Big Rivers Meet: Chippewa Falls senior Chloe Wingert was the conference champion in the balance beam and placed second in the all-around standings. River Falls' Autumn Tiede was the all-around champion and helped lead the Wildcats to the team conference title.
Eau Claire took second place as a team, led by a runner-up finish in the vault from Maddie Weber.
Menomonie took third with help from Melody Greenwood's third-place finish in the all-around standings.
Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 55, Oshkosh West 50: The Cardinals edged the Wildcats thanks to 17 points apiece from Joe Reuter and Nick Bruder. Jacob Walczak added 12 points.
Bay Port 63, Eau Claire North 52: Dalton Banks went 3 for 4 from 3-point range for a team-high 18 points, but the Huskies couldn't rally back from a 13 point halftime deficit.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, Gilmanton 33: Ben Oster led all scorers with 16 points for the Lancers, and Ethan Sydow added 11. Jarin Rud scored 14 for the Panthers.
Alma Center Lincoln 62, Augusta 55: Ethan Breheim scored 21-points to lead the Hornets who avoided the sting of Augusta's nine 3-pointers.