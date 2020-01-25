The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team topped second-place Hudson by 130 points to claim the title at the Husky Invite on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire’s 440 team points were far and away the best in the eight-squad field.
Sam Hower captured two individual titles for Eau Claire, taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly. Jack Merkatoris (200 freestyle), Tristan Vieth (200 IM) and Ryan Biwer (100 freestyle) also won individual events for the Alliance. Eau Claire’s 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay also won their races.
Chippewa Falls’ Zach Topritzhofer (500 freestyle) and Ian Olson (100 breaststroke) won events for the Cardinals. Rice Lake’s Joe Kroeger was the victor in the 100 backstroke.
Wrestling
Raider Challenge: Cadott won the team title behind first-place finishes from Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Nelson Wahl (152), Brady Spaeth (170) and Gavin Tegels (195).
Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger was the 285-pound champion. Eau Claire Memorial took eighth, with help from fourth-place finishes by Ian Johnson (138) and Zach Crotty (170). Hendrick Boese took fifth at 195 pounds.
Shell Lake Challenge: Payton Kostka (152 pounds) and Garret Steffen (220) both won individual titles for Regis/Altoona, while Sawyer Best (132) and Mitch Harmon (160) did the same for Bloomer/Colfax. Rice Lake’s Carter Paulson was the 170-pound champion.
Spring Valley/Elmwood won the team title, powered by runner-up finishes from Tristan Neisinger (120), Clayton Neisinger (195) and Travis Marty (220).
Wausau East Invite: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner was the 126-pound champion. Eau Claire North’s Ethan Johnson was the 152-pound runner-up, while fellow Husky Dean Nash took third at 285.
East Ridge Ruckus: Menomonie placed 11th of 19 teams, led by Sam Skillings’ runner-up showing at 182 pounds. Kellan Aure took third at 126 pounds for the Mustangs, and Andrew Fenton was fourth at 285.
St. Croix Falls Classic: Trett Joles won the 182-pound championship for Boyceville, helping the Bulldogs take eighth place out of 22 teams. Cameron’s Tanner Gerber won at 113 pounds. Cumberland’s Jake Simon was the 285-pound runner-up.
Gymnastics
Rice Lake Invitational: River Falls won the team title, narrowly edging Eau Claire. Chippewa Falls’ Chloe Wingert was the all-around winner, helped by her first-place finish in the balance beam and taking second in the uneven bars. Eau Claire’s Emma Loen took fifth in the all-around standings.
Boys basketball
River Falls 105, Ashland 47: Mike Johnson and Zac Johnson couldn’t be stopped for the Wildcats. The former scored a game-best 35 points, and the latter added 28 of his own.
Girls basketball
New Richmond 61, Durand 46: McKenna Hurlburt scored 15 points for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to win a non-conference battle. The Tigers had three double-digit scorers, led by Jessica Hagman with 20 points.
Bangor 64, Blair-Taylor 55: Abby Thompson had a team-high 13 points for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t quite enough to take down the Cardinals.