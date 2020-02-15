The Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team won seven of 11 swimming events to take home a Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday in Hudson.
Ryan Biwer won both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle individually, in addition to being part of 200 and 400 freestyle relay champion teams.
Tristan Vieth was the sectional champion in the 100-yard butterfly and a state qualifier in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Alliance, and Sam Hower was the champ in the 100-yard backstroke. Hower also qualified for state in the 200 IM.
The Alliance’s 200 medley relay team composed of Vieth, Hower, Nico Barna and Tyler Ries also won a sectional title, setting a pool record in doing so.
Ries, Biwer, Jack Merkatoris and Garrett Secker teamed up to give Eau Claire the win in the 200 freestyle relay. Hower, Secker, Barna and Biwer won the 400 freestyle relay, setting a pool record in the event.
Merkatoris’ performance in the 50-yard freestyle was enough to reach the state meet. Secker will compete at the state 100 butterfly. Harry Chumas qualified in the 100 backstroke, and Barna will compete in the state 100 backstroke.
Eau Claire diver Seth Henning also qualified for the state meet after his fourth-place finish on Friday.
“This was a great team effort and the coaches are proud of how the athletes competed,” Eau Claire coach Dylan Leonard said in a message to the Leader-Telegram.
Chippewa Falls’ Ian Olson was the sectional champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, and advanced to state in the 50-yard freestyle as well. The Cardinals’ 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams also qualified for state.
The winner of every event received an automatic berth to next weekend’s state meet.
Eau Claire topped the team standings with 412 points, with Hudson in second at 378. Chippewa Falls took third place.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln sectional: Menomonie’s Kevin Leach won two sectional titles, winning both the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle. Teammate Austin Gjestson was the champion in the 200-yard freestyle and a state qualifier in the 100 butterfly. The Mustangs’ 200-yard medley relay team of Leach, Gjestson, Kaleb Kazmerek and Adam Giljohann also advanced to state with a win in its event.
Menomonie’s 400 freestyle relay also qualified for state.
Rice Lake’s Joe Kroeger was the champion in the 100-yard backstroke and also qualified in the 100 freestyle.
Menomonie was the top local school in the team standings, finishing third.
Wrestling
Hudson regional: Menomonie led all local teams with three individual champions, getting wins from Kellan Aure (132 pounds), Sam Skillings (182) and Girard Jones (285). Overall, the Mustangs are sending six wrestlers to sectionals.
Eau Claire Memorial had eight grapplers advance to sectionals, highlighted by a runner-up in Ethan Schermitzler at 160 pounds and third-place finishes by Christian Franchuk (106), Ethan Mitra (182) and Sam Pickett (220).
Two wrestlers will represent Eau Claire North at sectionals. Ethan Johnson took third at 152 pounds and Dean Nash was fourth at 285.
Chippewa Falls got runner-up finishes from David Hughes (113), Austin Smith (182) and Taylor Pahl (285), and will also send Ross Kaz and Daniel Moucha to sectionals.
Hudson won the team championship, River Falls was second and Menomonie took third.
Regis regional: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner, a defending state champion, captured the regional title at 120 pounds. His teammates, Preston Potaczek and Tyler Krizan, won titles at 160 and 285, respectively. Overall, the team had six wrestlers move on to sectionals, but they were beaten out for the regional championship by Medford.
Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka was the regional champion at 152 pounds. The team will also send Caden Weber (170) and Riley Bauer (285) to sectionals after they finished as runners-up in their weight classes.
Cadott regional: Five Cadott grapplers were individual regional champions, although Stratford edged the Hornets for the team title.
Brayden Sonnentag (106 pounds), Kaleb Sonnentag (120), Brady Spaeth (170), Steven Pfeiffer (182) and Josh Briggs (285) all won their respective weight class for Cadott. Overall, the Hornets will have 11 wrestlers at sectionals. Stratford won the team title by 20.5 points over Cadott.
Ashland regional: Rice Lake produced individual champions in Carter Schulz (106 pounds), Carter Paulson (170) and Kayden Warren (220). Barron’s Chase Peltier was the 160-pound champion, and Northwestern won the team title.
Somerset regional: Luke Blanchard (113 pounds), Sawyer Best (132) and Bowen Rothbauer (152) all earned individual championships for Bloomer/Colfax. Mitch Harmon also advanced to sectionals for the team, taking second at 160 pounds.
Baldwin-Woodville, which won the team championship, produced individual winners in Jordan Bonte (126), Max Ramberg (170) and Blaine Guthrie (182).
Arcadia regional: Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Bret Kostka (182 pounds) and Luke Fischer (195) both punched their tickets to sectionals by virtue of taking second in their weight classes.
St. Croix Falls regional: Cameron’s Tanner Gerber (113 pounds) and Cumberland’s Milan Monchilovich (220) both won individual regional titles. The hosts were the team champions.
Aquinas regional: Colton Lejcher and Logan Shramek were both regional champions for Blair-Taylor, and Whitehall’s Wylie Dunn was the 285-pound champion.
Chequamegon regional: Clayton Roscoe (113 pounds), Derick Vollendorf (120), DJ Livingston (132) and Wade Stanger (285) all won regional titles for Ladysmith. Flambeau’s Bryce Best was the 170-pound champion. Phillips won the team title.
Boys hockey
Superior 4, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Joe Kelly and Peyton Platter scored for the Old Abes, but the Spartans tallied four unanswered goals in the final period to rally for victory.
Boys basketball
St. Croix Central 87, Stanley-Boyd 67: The Orioles got 18 points from Brady Potaczek and 16 from Carsen Hause, but couldn’t slow down the Panthers.
Necedah 65, Independence 46: John Rosko scored 11 and Christian Killian added 10 for the Indees, but Necedah was too strong.
Girls basketball
River Falls 61, Eau Claire Memorial 44: Sydney Brennan dropped 21 for the Old Abes, but River Falls had four players in double figures including a team-high 16 points from Taylor Weick to stay undefeated in conference play.
Gilmanton 34, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29: Riley Naumann led the Lancers with an 11-point, 15-rebound double-double, but the offense wasn’t there for Immanuel Lutheran.