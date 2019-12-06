Olivia Tangley scored 11 points and hit all three of Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball’s 3-pointers as the Old Abes opened Big Rivers play with a 42-38 victory at Rice Lake.
The Abes had to overcome a five-point halftime deficit and an impressive performance from Brynn Olson of the Warriors. She notched 21 points, but Memorial was able to combat her success with balanced scoring. Sydney Brennan led the squad with 12 points, joining Tangley and Olson as the only players in double digits, while Hope Gibbons notched eight and Nicole Rossow 7.
Cadott 51, Regis 40: Jada Kowalczyk scored 22 points to lead the Hornets to their first victory against the Ramblers in decades. Autumn Bremness added seven points as 10 Cadott players found the back of the net to push the team to 2-2 on the season.
Makenna Rohrscheib led the 1-2 Ramblers with 16 points.
Chippewa Falls 48, Menomonie 38: Alexis Zenner scored 12, Aaliyah McMillan added 10 and Caelan Givens 8 as the Cards rode a balanced attack to a 2-0 record in BRC play.
Helen Chen led the Mustangs with 13 points.
Thorp 53, Altoona 42: Kaytlyn Stunkel notched 23 points while Brittney Rosemeyer and Brianna Horn also reached double digits in the Cardinals’ Cloverbelt win.
Rosemeyer and Horn had 11 and 10, respectively, as Thorp built on a 28-25 halftime lead.
McDonell 72, Stanley-Boyd 57: Maggie Craker led the Macks with 24 points as they earned their second win overall and first in Western Cloverbelt play. Lily Hoel nearly matched her performance with 20 for the Orioles.
Fall Creek 57, Osseo-Fairchild 53: Ariel Heuer and Gianna Vollrath each scored 12 for the Crickets, while teammates Emily Madden and Emma Ryan each scored 11. The win was Fall Creek’s first in conference play and pushed the team to 2-1.
Boys basketball
Augusta 84, Cornell 45: The Beavers had 11 players find the basket as they rolled to a season-opening home victory. Aaron Dorf led the group with 25 points, while Dalton Robinson and Tyler Brixen also reached double digits with 16 and 12, respectively.
Durand 62, Eleva-Strum 48: Gunnar Hurlburt scored 22 points as the Panthers earned a second straight win to start the season. Joey Biestervelt added 10, the only other Durand player in double digits.
Eleva-Strum was led by 13 points from Cade McSorely and 12 from Matthew Higley.
Bloomer 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50: The Blackhawks opened their season with a tight victory, coming back from down 28-23 to the Bulldogs at halftime. Austin Thur