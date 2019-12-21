The Eau Claire Memorial/North boys swim and dive team won 19 of 24 events to take home the title at the Santa Invite on Saturday at North.
Memorial/North finished with a team score of 361, which was well ahead of second-place Chippewa Falls' 198.
Individually, Eau Claire's Sam Hower (100-yard backstroke, 200 freestyle), Ryan Biwer (50 and 100 freestyle), Tristan Vieth (100 butterfly) and Seth Henning (diving) won varsity events. Eau Claire also won several relays.
Chippewa Falls' Zach Topritzhofer won the 500 freestyle. His teammate Ian Olson won the 100 breaststroke.
Wrestling
Auburndale Invitational: Eau Claire North's Ethan Johnson was the 152-pound champion, while teammates Carson Duerkop (106) and Dean Nash (285) earned runner-up finishes. North took sixth as a team. Cornell/Gilman's Braeden Person was the 132-pound runner-up.
Willard Schmidt Scramble: Eau Claire Memorial's Ethan Schermitzler won the 160-pound title, while fellow Old Abe Zach Crotty was the runner-up at 182 pounds. Memorial placed sixth in the team standings.
Fondy Cardinal Invite: Menomonie's Andrew Fenton was the runner-up at 285 pounds. He helped the Mustangs finish tied for 12th out of 24 teams. Hudson placed seventh.
Badger State Invitational: Blaine Guthrie won the 182-pound championship for Baldwin-Woodville.
Osceola Duals: Boyceville edged Barron 47-30 with help from pins by Tyler Dormanen and Nick Hillman.
Trinity Invitational: Glenwood City's Ian Radintz was the 106-pound champion, and teammates Andy Grant (120) and Thomas Moede (138) earned runner-up finishes.
Boys hockey
Medford 4, RAM 0: Dane Engstrom made 39 saves for RAM, but the offense couldn't get a goal past Medford.
Girls hockey
Bay Area 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1: Sidney Polzin had the Sabers' lone goal. The Ice Bears scored the final three goals of the game. Caroline O'Dell had 28 saves for the Sabers.