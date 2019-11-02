After a year away, the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team is heading to a familiar place.
The Old Abes are going to the state tournament for the second time in three years after blanking Appleton North 3-0 in a sectional final on Saturday in Appleton.
“Last year it was definitely a rebuilding year,” Memorial coach David Kite said. “We were very young. But because of that we got plenty of experience for those guys. That laid down the foundation for this year.”
Luke Rosenberger broke a stalemate with the game’s opening goal just three minutes after halftime. Garrett Woodford added a goal of his own in the 69th minute, and capped off the sectional title with a second strike in the 81st minute.
“It was a slightly slower start because of the emotion on Thursday,” Kite said, referencing the Abes’ sectional semifinal victory against rival Hudson. “But we dominated from the first minute to the last.”
The Old Abes held the Lightning to one shot in the contest. Jared Nunez and Jacob Peloquin both tallied an assist.
It’s the fifth trip to state for the Old Abes this decade. Memorial will take a 19-1-3 record into Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee next Friday.
The Old Abes will learn their opponent for the state semifinals when the field of four teams is seeded. Memorial is seeking its first-ever WIAA boys soccer state title.
Memorial fell in the semifinals in its last trip to state in 2017.
Rice Lake 3, Waupaca 0: For the fourth time in six years, the Warriors have punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Rice Lake has not lost to a Division 3 opponent all season, and continued that trend with Saturday’s shutout in the sectional final.
The Warriors missed the 2017 and 2018 state tournaments, snapping a streak of three consecutive trips. They are still seeking their first WIAA boys soccer state title.
Volleyball
Fall Creek 3, Oconto 0: For the first time ever, Fall Creek is heading to the volleyball state tournament.
The Crickets started slow in the first set before Catelyn Schulz and Gianna Vollrath got to work breaking a 20-20 tie with five straight points for Fall Creek. In set two, Abigail Bell played hero, serving for a 12-0 Crickets run that included three aces. Emma Ryan wrapped things up for Fall Creek, tallying seven kills on eight swings to close out set three.
“I’m tremendously proud of this group of girls,” Fall Creek coach Matt Prissel said.
Vollrath led Fall Creek with a team-high 18 kills.
The Crickets will learn their opponent for the Division 3 state semis when the tournament field is seeded.
Fall Creek isn’t the only area volleyball team going to state for the first time.
Bloomer 3, Mosinee 2: The Blackhawks are also making their first trip to state following a thrilling five-set victory in Mosinee.
The Blackhawks overcame a 2-1 deficit, taking the fourth and fifth sets to punch their ticket to Green Bay.
Bloomer won the fourth set 25-23 and the fifth 15-13.
The Blackhawks are one of four teams remaining in Division 2 and will learn who they will play at the Resch Center when the field is seeded.
Football
Wrightstown 23, Baldwin-Woodville 6: The Blackhawks were knocked out in Level 2 of the Division 4 playoffs.
The Tigers led 2-0 after a first-quarter safety, and both teams went scoreless from there into the third quarter. That’s when Wrightstown broke things open with three touchdown runs to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals.
Austin Hanson scored on a 76-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Baldwin-Woodville. Ross Roemhild passed for 125 yards.