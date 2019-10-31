Eau Claire North is one win away from its first state volleyball tournament appearance since 2011.
The Huskies swept Wausau West 25-20, 25-14, 25-17 in the sectional semifinals at New Richmond on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final.
The second-seeded Huskies will face a familiar foe in the sectional final at Wausau West. Top-seeded River Falls swept Hudson in the other semifinal and is seeking its fourth straight trip to state. The Big Rivers champion Wildcats are ranked No. 3 in Division 1 and swept North twice in the regular season.
Bloomer 3, Osceola 1: The Blackhawks are headed to the Division 2 sectional finals following the victory.
Bloomer captured the first two sets 25-21, 25-19, respectively, before getting a fight from Osceola. The top-seeded Chieftains won the third set 25-22 to force a fourth, but the Blackhawks wouldn’t be denied. Bloomer closed out the win with a 25-23 victory.
Larissa Fossum led the way for the Blackhawks with 16 kills, while Emma Seibel added 10 of her own. Rylie Jarr had 20 assists, and Shantelle Ruf and Jordan Klima had 12 digs apiece.
The Blackhawks will take on Mosinee in Mosinee on Saturday for the sectional championship. Bloomer is seeking its first-ever trip to state.
Aquinas 3, Regis 0: The Ramblers’ season came to an end in the Division 3 sectional semifinals.
The two squads played a closely-contested first set which saw the Blugolds win 25-20. Top-seeded Aquinas, ranked fourth in the state, built on that momentum by taking the second set 25-17 and the third 25-13 to advance to the sectional final.
Clear Lake 3, McDonell 0: The higher seed won in a matchup of Division 4’s top two teams in the state rankings.
The top-ranked, undefeated Warriors captured both the first and second sets 25-18 before claiming a nailbiting third set 25-23 to finish off the sweep. Clear Lake will take on Washburn for a trip to state on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 2, Unity/St. Croix Falls 1 (OT): The top-seeded Warriors survived in overtime to advance to the Division 3 sectional finals.
Rice Lake will take on Waupaca in Waupaca on Saturday for the right to go to the state tournament.