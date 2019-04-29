Eau Claire North softball got two runs in the top of the eighth on a passed ball and an Izzy Gustafson single to earn an 8-6 extra-inning victory against Baldwin-Woodville.
The Huskies were paced offensively by Megan Mestelle, who went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs. Mackenzie Gilbert went the distance on the mound, striking out a pair.
New Richmond 9, Eau Claire Memorial 8 (8 innings): Anna Hams drove in the winning run in the top half of the eighth inning on a single, spoiling a three-hit and three-RBI day for Old Abe Callie Berg.
Immanuel Lutheran 1, Independence 0: The Lancers scored their only right right out of the gate in the first inning. Faith Kazemba took them the rest of the way, allowing only four hits in seven innings on the mound.
Elk Mound 3, Colfax 1; Elk Mound 4, Colfax 0: Claire Hallum allowed no earned runs and five hits in ten innings over the doubleheader.
Augusta 19, Eleva-Strum 0: Megan Kunz and Chloe Jacobs each knocked in four runs for the Beavers.
Spring Valley 12, Elmwood/Plum City 9: Nolan Stans had three RBIs and a double for the Cardinals, while teammate Aaron Borgerding went 3-3 with an RBI.
Baseball
Augusta 5, Eleva-Strum 0: Ryan Grunewald knocked in a pair of runs for the Beavers, while Cole Stensen, Logan Brown and Cody Breaker combined for the shutout.
Greenwood 2, Fall Creek 0: Jack Riemenschneider went 2-2 for the Crickets in a battle of ranked teams in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll.
Rice Lake 12, Cumberland 7: The Warriors, who got two RBIs from John Armstrong, pulled ahead 11-0 in the first two innings. Matt Juza struck out four.
Elk Mound 8, Colfax 1: Blaze Todd allowed four hits in seven innings on the mound and knocked in three runs.
Elmwood/Plum City 13, Spring Valley 0: Anna Blanford pitched a no-hitter in a three-inning game for Elmwood/Plum City.
Track & Field
Trempealeau County Meet: Blair-Taylor earned a handful of first-place finishes, including the girls 4x100 meter relay team of Marissa Eckel, Kylah Frederixon, Macy Lien and Julieta Murillo, Frederixon in the triple jump and Carly Nelson in the shot put and discus. Independence won the girls 4x200 relay, Eleva-Strum’s Connor Windjue won the boys shot put and Whitehall’s Brandon Dick won the 800.
Golf
Cloverbelt-Dairyland Invitational: Nick Higley of Eleva-Strum took first place with a 36, one ahead of teammate Isaac Larrabee.
Tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Wayzata 1: The Old Abes earned a 6-1 victory over the No. 5 ranked program in Minnesota.