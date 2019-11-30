The Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey team got goals from four different players en route to a 4-1 win over University School on Saturday at the Gobbler Cup in Mosinee.
Annika Olson and Kami Krumenauer staked the Stars to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first period. The Wildcats answered with a score of their own in the second period, but ECA's Lauren Carmody and Emmie Verhaagh put the game away with goals later in the period.
Naomi Stow made 15 saves in net for the Stars.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Madison Memorial 1: Tyler Geroux scored the go-ahead goal in the second period to help the Huskies improve to 2-0 on the season.
Robert Books and Carter Plante assisted Geroux's goal.
Joey Koller got North on the board with a goal in the first period, and added a second in the third.
North defeated Madison West 5-2 late on Friday night.
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Superior 3: Joe Kelly scored two short-handed goals to help the Old Abes take a 4-0 lead, and the Abes held on to take third place at the Meltdown Hockey Tournament at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Cole Fisher and Peyton Platter added goals for the Old Abes, who led by four with under five minutes left in the second period. But Superior scored twice before the second intermission, and cut the lead to one midway through the third period.
Kyler Strenke made 15 saves in net for Memorial. The Abes spent 18 minutes in the penalty box.