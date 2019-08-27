Jack Echternach converted a pass from Louis Dala-Haugen into a goal in the 76th minute, serving as the difference maker in the Eau Claire North boys soccer team's 1-0 win over Sparta on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Ayden White made five saves in net for the Huskies to post a shutout in the team's season opener.
North forced Sparta keeper Mathew Richards into making eight saves.
North outshot Sparta 18-7 to begin the year.
Volleyball
D.C. Everest quad: Eau Claire North swept two matches, topping both Superior and D.C. Everest 2-0. The Huskies were led by 16 kills and 17 digs on the day from Maria Venne. Bailey Thompson hit 10 aces and made 22 digs, Olivia Laube made 42 assists, and Jenna Haselwander had 12 kills.
Stevens Point invitational: Eau Claire Memorial went 2-2 on the day, defeating Stevens Point 2-1 and Kewaunee 2-0. The Old Abes fell to Berlin 2-0 and Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2-1. Anna Hansen led the team with 29 kills across the four matches, and Kayla Sorenson added 21 of her own.
Menomonie quad: Barron went undefeated in Menomonie, beating the host Mustangs, Glenwood City and Prescott. Menomonie dropped its three matchups.
Elk Mound 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: The Mounders won three tightly contested sets, with the largest deficit of three coming in the second in the two squads' first action of the year.
Girls tennis
Divine Savior Holy Angels 6, Regis 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Elena Bourget and Evie Shephich earned the Ramblers' only victory.