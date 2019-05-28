Eleva-Strum’s Isaac Larrabee won on the third hole of a playoff with Cameron’s Brice Klabunde to capture a Division 3 sectional golf individual championship on Tuesday in Cumberland.
Larrabee and Klabunde both shot a three-over-par 75 after 18 holes of play, and Larrabee finally took the title after the playoff. Larrabee had started the day well, shooting one-over-par on the first nine holes, and Klabunde got hot on the final nine to catch him and force the playoff. Both will be heading to the state meet.
Spring Valley advanced to state as a team with a second-place finish.
Softball
Chippewa Falls 4, Marshfield 3: Emme Bergh hit a pinch-hit two-run single in the top of the seventh to give the Cardinals a come-from-behind victory in the Division 1 sectional semifinal. They will take on Stevens Point on Thursday at D.C. Everest.
Thorp 4, Glenwood City 1: Brittany Rosemeyer drove in a pair and Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out 10 in seven innings of work as the Cardinals advanced to the sectional final in Sectional No. 1 of Division 4. They’ll face Clayton/Turtle Lake on Thursday in Shell Lake.
Blair-Taylor 7, Alma/Pepin 0: Isabel Berg drove in three runs on a double and Lauren Steien pitched a complete-game shutout as the Wildcats advanced to the sectional final in Sectional No. 3 of Division 5. They next meet second-seeded Highland Thursday on their home field.
Prescott 9, Stanley-Boyd 3: The Orioles got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but were unable to hold on. Josie Podalak drove in two while Arianna Mason completed the Stanley-Boyd scoring with a solo shot.
Baseball
Chippewa Falls 11, Wausau West 3: The Cardinals plated six runs in the fourth inning to pull away and advance to the regional finals. Griffin Spindler earned the win on the mound with five innings of work.
Regis 5, Prescott 4: The Ramblers put up four runs in the first and held on with Matthew Klink striking out the final batter with the tying-run on first to record the save.
Bloomer 6, Phillips 0: Cole Schwab struck out 13 in a full-game shutout and drove in a pair of runs as the Blackhawks advanced to play top-seeded Chequamegon. Ty Davis also drove in a pair on three hits.
Thorp 9, Rib Lake 0: Isaac Soumis drove in three, while Charlie Hauser and Ryan Stunkel each knocked in a pair for the Cardinals. Chris Komanec pitched 5 and 2/3 scoreless innings as Thorp advanced to play Flambeau.
Augusta 1, Melrose-Mindoro 0: Ryan Grunewald and Logan Brown teamed up for a complete game shutout to propel the Beavers into the regional finals. Grunewald struck out 10 batters in six innings, and Brennen Stensen-Veenendall drove in the game’s only run. Augusta will take on Bangor for the regional title.
Spring Valley 3, McDonell 2: Spring Valley’s Connor Ducklow walked it off as the Cardinals advanced to play Immanuel Lutheran. Mike Bauer and Nolan Stans also each drove in a run for the Cardinals. Tanner Opsal had the RBI for the Macks as their season concluded.
Boyceville 6, Elk Mound 3: The Bulldogs got three RBIs from Walker Retz as they rode a six-run fifth inning to victory. They’ll next play Regis.
New Richmond 3, Menomonie 0: The Mustangs only mustered three hits against Ryan Kling in their season finale. Sam Sleichert hit a double, but the Tigers got out to a 2-0 lead in the second and never looked back.
Neillsville 4, Fall Creek 2: After a two-run first inning, the top-seeded Crickets’ bats went silent.
Hayward 2, Rice Lake 1: Brady Verbsky drove in the Warriors’ only run as Rice Lake’s season came to an end.
Girls soccer
De Pere 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Ava Kison scored the Old Abes’ lone goal in the 45th minute, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Old Abes’ postseason push alive. Molly Hower, who was called up from JV, had the assist.
D.C. Everest 5, Eau Claire North 1: Tatia Tillery scored North’s lone goal in the 83rd minute.