Eleva-Strum softball broke a tie in the top of the seventh inning, scoring four runs in a 14-10 road victory against Melrose-Mindoro.
Aubrey Lasher notched five RBIs on a pair of hits, while Bre Nelson accounted for two. Nelson also pitched all seven innings, striking out three and sealing the win in the bottom of the seventh.
Eau Claire North 12, Wausau East 2: Abby Mowl hit a grand slam for the Huskies as North scored nine runs in the second inning. Mattie Haller also hit a home run.
Elk Mound 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Abigail Curry got hits in both her at bats, knocking a double and a triple for three RBIs.
Colfax 3-1, Mondovi 1-4: Tanner Marsh had a pair of RBIs for Mondovi as the teams split the doubleheader. George Scharlau had two in the opener for the Vikings.
Onalaska 9-11, Eau Claire Memorial 0-1: Kami Krumenauer notched two hits while Aubrey Mahon knocked home the Abes’ only run in the second game.
Glenwood City 9, Durand 1 (9 innings): Maggie Wallin struck out an incredible 22 batters and the Hilltoppers scored eight runs in the top of the ninth to end it in extras.
Mondovi 6, Colfax 2: Abby Johnson notched two RBIs and allowed only two hits in five innings of work for the Buffaloes.
Baseball
Altoona 8, Fall Creek 4: Jake Nelson went 2-2 with an RBI and a pair of doubles as the Rails won an important game for the Cloverbelt standings. Lucas Costley drove in a run on a 3-4 day for the Crickets.
Osseo-Fairchild 13, Cadott 0: Jackson Johnson allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound, while Garrett Koxlien, Caden Boettcher and Saun Windhorst each notched a pair of RBIs.
Elk Mound 12, Elmwood/Plum City 0: James Javanovich threw a no-hitter, only allowing two walks in five innings of work for the Mounders. Cole Baskins and Cole Steinhorst each notched a pair of RBIs.
Independence/Gilmanton 16, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Carter Koval and Sam Killian each hit two-run homers.
Spring Valley 12, Pepin/Alma 3: Aaron Borgerding notched three RBIs and hit a home run for the Cardinals.
Track & Field
Hudson Tune Up: Rice Lake’s Deairus Clerveaux won in the boys 400-meter dash and long jump. Three of his teammates also topped their events: Anna Penzkover in the 3200, Jasmine Mlejnek in the high jump, Adam Strouf in the discus and shot put.
Mondovi Invitational: Bloomer’s Vanessa Jenneman won the 100-meter dash as Bloomer as a team took home first in the meet.
Golf
Big Rivers Meet at Tanglewood: Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson took home first place individually with a 36, with Menomonie’s Grant Imsande, Chippewa Falls’ Alex Nelson and Rice Lake’s Simon Cuskey finishing three strokes back. The Old Abes also finished first as a team with a 159.