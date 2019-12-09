Jacob Engstrom tied the game-high with 21 points, Dalton Robinson added 19 of his own, and the Augusta boys basketball team held off Osseo-Fairchild 75-74 on Monday in Augusta.
The Beavers also got 12 points from Aaron Dorf and 10 more from Cole Stensen. They led by four in the closing seconds before the Thunder hit a long-distance shot at the buzzer to finish one point behind.
Garrett Koxlien had 21 points for Osseo-Fairchild, with Trevor Hammer close behind at 18.
McDonell 65, Clear Lake 48: JD Bohaty led all scorers with 20 points for the Macks, while Jake Siegenthaler added 19 of his own. Eion Kressin chipped in with nine points. Bohaty drilled four 3-pointers in the victory.
La Crosse Central 92, Menomonie 53: The Mustangs couldn’t slow down Wisconsin Badgers recruit Johnny Davis, who poured in a game-high 32 points. Davis Barthen led Menomonie with 15 points, while DeVauntaye Parker added 10.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 74, Gilmanton 51: Ryan Zimmerman put on a show, dropping 34 points for the Lancers in the conference victory. Ben Oster added 22 for Immanuel Lutheran, while Jarin Rud led the Panthers with 24.
Cadott 77, Glenwood City 29: The duo of Mason Poehls and Mitchell Drilling was more than enough to lift the Hornets. Poehls led all scorers with 26 points, and Drilling poured in 21.
Drew Olson had 10 points for the Hilltoppers.