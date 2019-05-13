Fall Creek baseball’s Marcus Cline shut out Stanley-Boyd in six and 2/3 innings of work and went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs as the Crickets earned at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title with an 8-0 win Monday.
Cline allowed just six hits on the mound while striking out seven. Teammate Isaiah Katz backed him up offensively with a pair or RBIs.
The Crickets can clinch an outright title with a win against Cadott today.
McDonell 3, Prairie Farm 1: Noah Hanson allowed two hits in seven innings, one less than he personally accounted for at the plate for the Macks. He drove home a run and scored a run.
Immanuel Lutheran 14-10, Alma Center Lincoln 1-1: Lancers pitchers Austin Williams and Christian Schaller combined for 18 Ks in the doubleheader sweep. Ryan Zimmerman recorded three RBIs in the opener.
Boyceville 11, Glenwood City 0: Walker Retz threw a no-hitter in this five-inning game, striking out 11 and allowing just two walks. Trett Joles went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Thorp 9, Cadott 2: Chris Komanec allowed no hits in 5 1/3 innings of work and knocked home a pair of runs at the plate. Ryan Stunkel also knocked in two runs.
Altoona 5, Prescott 2: Jake Nelson went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs while Nate McMahon and Jake Varsho drove in a run each for the Railroaders.
Augusta 7, Osseo-Fairchild 3: Logan Brown, Kevin Kitchen and Cole Stensen each knocked in a run for the Beavers, while Tristan Erdman allowed just three hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief work. Shaun Windhorst had two RBIs for the Thunder.
Mondovi 10, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Tanner Marsh allowed just two hits in five innings of shutout ball and earned a pair of hits of his own, with one netting him an RBI. Teammate Nolan Seipel drove home two.
Elk Mound 11, Pepin/Alma 2: James Javanovich allowed only one hit in six innings, while teammate Cole Steinhorst knocked in four runs and walked twice on 2-3 hitting.
Northwestern 7, Rice Lake 6: Isaac Rohde knocked in two runs for the Warriors, while Joe Kroeger went a perfect 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Spring Valley 6, Colfax 2: Santana Schlegel went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs for the Cardinals, while Mike Bauer earned the win with six strikeouts and one earned run against.
Softball
Hudson 9-2, Chippewa Falls 5-1: The Cardinals were swept in a matchup of two previously undefeated teams in the Big Rivers. With the results, the Raiders earned an outright conference title.
Alisia Palms hit a solo shot in the first game for Chi-Hi, while teammate Mallory Sterling hit one in the nightcap.
Wisconsin Rapids 5-9, Eau Claire North 3-3: Annika Olson had a home run and four RBIs on the day for the Huskies, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Red Raiders.
Colfax 19, Spring Valley 4: Emmie Edwards knocked in four runs, while Jenna Goodell, Tori Hill and Bailey Bradford each notched two RBIs.
Immanuel 12-12, Alma Center Lincoln 0-0: Faith Kazemba allowed a combined four hits in the two games and just one in the first. Emma Miller had four RBIs in the first game, while Claire Schierenbeck and Kaitlyn Berman each had three in the second.
Thorp 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out 11 and allowed four hits in seven innings of work for the Cardinals. Cassidy Stroinski went 3 for 4 and knocked in a run.
Fall Creek 12, Stanley-Boyd 7: Sarah Kaufman had two RBIs in addition to her seven innings of work on the mound, while Sam Olson earned three RBIs with a homer.
Elmwood/Plum City 5, Mondovi 3: Anna Blanford struck out 13 as the Wolves earned their ninth win of the season. Rian Evans went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Buffaloes.
Pepin/Alma 5, Elk Mound 1: Sophie Cedarblade drove in the lone run for the Mounders.
Independence/Gilmanton 9, Whitehall 0: Geri Fredrickson went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.
Track and field
Dairyland Meet: Blair-Taylor swept the boys and girls team titles. Eleva-Strum’s Connor Windjue won the boys shot put and discus, while Augusta’s Traven Fabian was the long jump and triple jump champion. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran’s Cassidy Noeldner won the girls long jump.
Augusta’s Carolyn Shult, Aaron Dorf and Bailey Peterson all won track events.
Boys golf
Dairyland Meet at the Valley: Eleva-Strum took home first place as a team thanks largely to its two top golfers finishing in first and second individually. Nick Higley won the meet with a 35, while Isaac Larrabee finished in second four strokes back. Blair-Taylor’s Noah Shepherd tied for fourth with Cochrane-Fountain City’s Jaxon Wiersgalla.