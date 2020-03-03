Mason Denning made a game-tying layup with 25 seconds left to force overtime, and the Fall Creek boys basketball team did enough in the extra period to hold off Stanley-Boyd 51-46 on Tuesday in the Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
Tiegan Ploeckelman made a field goal and was 3 for 4 from the free throw line in overtime to help the Crickets put it away. Luke Olson made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win.
Olson finished with a team-high 16 points for sixth-seeded Fall Creek, while Ploeckelman added 14.
Lucas Smith scored a game-high 17 for the 11th-seeded Orioles, and Brady Potaczek added 16.
Fall Creek advances to face No. 3 Whitehall in the regional semifinals on Friday.
Menomonie 80, La Crosse Logan 62: The Mustangs earned a Division 2 playoff win behind 21 points from Davis Barthen and 19 more from Brock Thornton. Noah Feddersen added 16 of his own for Menomonie, which will face second-seeded La Crosse Central on Friday.
McDonell 72, Clayton 30: The Macks kicked off their quest for a fifth consecutive trip to the Division 5 state tournament with a straightforward win. JD Bohaty led the way with 18 points, and Logan Hughes chipped in with 11.
Elk Mound 61, Adams-Friendship 54: The Mounders set up an all-local matchup in Friday’s Division 3 regional semis with the win. They’ll take on second-seeded Altoona. Ryan Bohl scored 20 points and Cade Hanson added 12 to lead Elk Mound on Tuesday.
Thorp 73, Cornell 29: Ethan Reis put up an incredible 40 points as the Cardinals rolled in Division 5. Isaac Soumis added 14 for top-seeded Thorp, which will next meet Prentice.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, Owen-Withee 45: The Lancers are moving on in Division 5 thanks in large part to 15 points apiece from Ryan Zimmerman and Ben Oster. Britten Rutz added 11 for Immanuel Lutheran.
Bloomer 62, Spooner 27: The Blackhawks held Spooner to four points in the first half and cruised from there, moving on in the Division 3 bracket. Connor Crane led Bloomer with a career-high 19 points, while Austin Thur added 14 of his own.
Eleva-Strum 71, Independence 62: The Cardinals overturned a two-point halftime deficit to advance in the Division 5 playoffs. Nick Higley and Mitchell Olson scored 15 points apiece to lead Eleva-Strum, while Independence got a huge 26-point game from Tyler Kingsbury. He made eight 3-pointers.
Melrose-Mindoro 63, Augusta 40: The Mustangs held the Beavers to 13 points in the first half to pull away in the Division 4 playoffs. Jacob Engstrom led Augusta with 10 points, while Cole Stensen added eight of his own.
Baldwin-Woodville 62, Barron 42: Warrick Weyer’s 18 points led the Blackhawks past the Golden Bears in the Division 3 playoffs. Caiden LaLiberty scored 18 for Barron.
Aquinas 75, Osseo-Fairchild 69: The Thunder were able to cut a lead that stretched out to as large as 16 in the second half to three points with three minutes remaining but could not pull off the comeback. Osseo-Fairchild’s Ryan Myhers led all scorers with 26 points.
Medford 53, Rice Lake 35: Medford’s Peyton Kuhn scored 17 points and Logan Baumgartner added 14 to end the Warriors’ season.
Elmwood/Plum City 80, New Lisbon 49: Luke Webb scored 20 points and Dayne Whipple added 16 more as the Wolves advanced to the Division 5 regional semifinals. They’ll take on top-seeded Bangor on Friday.
Blair-Taylor 97, Coulee Christian 32: Matt Waldera hit the 1,000 career points milestone by scoring a game-high 20 to lead the Wildcats to a Division 5 win. Isaac Nerby added 18 of his own.
Alma Center Lincoln 71, La Farge 50: Ethan Breheim scored a game-best 27 points to lead the Hornets into the Division 5 regional semifinals. Austin Calkins chipped in with 11 points.
Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 58: The Chieftains advanced to the Division 5 regional semifinals with help from Jarred Jiskra’s 20 points. Brock Flater added 17, while Riley Ewer led the Falcons with 15.