Gianna Vollrath hit 23 kills and recorded 13 digs, Catelyn Schulz distributed 35 assists and the Fall Creek volleyball team topped Thorp 3-1 on Thursday to advance to the Division 3 regional final.
Abigail Bell added 27 digs for the top-seeded Crickets, who will host fourth-seeded Abbotsford at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a regional title on the line.
Thursday's win gave Fall Creek a program-record 37th win on the season, besting the previous record of 36 set in 2014. The match was tied at 1-1 following the first two sets, but the Crickets pulled away by taking the third set 25-7 and the fourth 25-13.
Altoona 3, Ellsworth 2: The Rails captured the decisive fifth set 15-8 to win a thriller in the Division 3 regional semifinals. Altoona led 2-0 but the Panthers stormed back to make things close.
Savanna Renderman led the way for Altoona with 16 kills, while Keelyn Marlaire dished 24 assists and made 12 digs. Averie Varsho held the line with 21 digs. The Rails will face Bloomer in the regional final on Saturday.
McDonell 3, Greenwood 0: Maggie Craker had six aces, four kills, 37 assists and 12 digs as the Macks earned a victory in straight sets. McDonell didn't allow Greenwood to score more than 13 points in any of its three opportunities.
Regis 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 0: The third-seeded Ramblers set the tone with a strong start, taking the first set 25-13. They held on in the final two 25-20 and 25-23 to advance to Saturday's Division 3 regional finals, where they'll take on second-seeded Melrose-Mindoro.
Wausau West 3, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Kayla Sorensen and Maddie Rubenzer hit nine kills apiece for the Old Abes, but they were eliminated from the playoffs with the defeat. Emma Miller added 19 assists for Memorial.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Luck 0: The Lancers got 15 kills from Erica Oster and 14 more from Annie Oster to advance to the Division 4 regional finals with a sweep.
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Riley Hinke dished 20 assists for the Cardinals, but Chi-Hi's season came to an end with the loss.
Bloomer 3, Rice Lake 1: The Blackhawks punched their ticket to the Division 2 regional finals on the back of Emma Krejci's 12 kills and Emma Seibel's 20 digs.
Colfax 3, Cameron 0: Rachel Scharlau led the way with 18 kills for the Vikings, and Jozie Buchanan added 17 assists and seven aces. Third-seeded Colfax will take on second-seeded Grantsburg for a Division 3 regional title on Saturday.
Cashton 3, Elk Mound 0: The Mounders' season came to a conclusion with a loss on the road in the Division 3 regional semis.
Auburndale 3, Cadott 0: The sixth-seeded Hornets were knocked out in the Division 3 regional semifinals at the hands of the No. 3 seed.
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Independence 2: Lincoln got 45 assists from Emma Fischer and 15 kills from Elizabeth Stanley to advance to Saturday's Division 4 regional final against top-seeded Hillsboro.
Boys soccer
Rice Lake 10, Spooner 0: Parker Bowman netted five goals to lead the top-seeded Warriors into the Division 3 regional finals. They'll take on Amery, last year's Division 4 runner-up, on Saturday.
Barron 3, McDonell/Regis 0: The Golden Bears knocked the Saints out of the playoffs, advancing to the Division 4 regional finals in the process.
Unity/St. Croix Falls 2, Baldwin-Woodville 1 (OT): The Blackhawks, last year's sectional champion, were eliminated in overtime in the Division 3 regional semifinals.