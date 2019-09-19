Fall Creek volleyball took a big early-season step toward a Western Cloverbelt title by sweeping defending league champion Altoona 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 on Thursday night.
Sophomore Gianna Vollrath dominated once again for Fall Creek, tallying 17 kills. She was fed by Quinlyn Rubeck and Catelyn Schultz, who recorded 13 and 10 assists respectively.
The Crickets improved to 21-3 with the victory, 2-0 in conference play, while Altoona fell to 9-9 with a 1-1 conference record.
Hudson 3, Eau Claire North 1: North took the first set, but couldn’t hang on against the Raiders. Olivia Laube led the Huskies with 33 assists.
Medford 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1: Emma Miller had 31 assists and Elaina Winters added 24 more for the Old Abes, who won the second set.
Rice Lake 3, Chippewa Falls 1: Alisia Palms had 17 digs for the Cardinals, who grabbed the second set 25-22 in a losing effort against Rice Lake.
Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Whitehall 0: Brynn Schierenbeck and Faith Kazemba led the Lancers with 14 kills each while Clare Schierenbeck had six aces.
Mondovi 3, Durand 0: The Buffaloes got their first win of the season, defeating the Panthers in straight sets.
McDonell 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: Kayte Licht led the Orioles with 14 digs in the loss.
Colfax 3, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Jozie Buchanan had 35 assists while Samantha Pretasky and Rachel Scharlau combined for 23 kills for Colfax.
Bloomer 3, Cumberland 1: Josie Kostner record 18 digs for Bloomer, who rode Larissa Fossum’s 12 kills to victory.
Ladysmith 3, Northwestern 1: After dropping the first set 22-25, the Lumberjills responded with three straight set victories.
Independence 3, Gilmanton 2: Taylor Hovey recorded 16 assists and Elizabeth Meier had 12 digs for Gilmanton.
Boys soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Menomonie 0: Lui Shi Xiong had a hat-trick for the Old Abes, who allowed just two shots on net in the victory.
River Falls 4, Eau Claire North 0: Ayden White made 10 saves before being replaced by Caden Eberle who stopped seven shots for North. Gage Espanet scored twice for River Falls.
Hudson 10, Chippewa Falls 0: Hudson had several goals bounce in off the posts.
Cross country
Dan Conway Invitational: Barron, led by Fran Peterson’s first-place finish, won the girls meet. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Natalie Poppe and Lana Blumer took second and third, respectively, to help the Bulldogs finish third.
The Bloomer boys and girls both placed fourth.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet: River Falls continued its dominance of the league, winning the team title with a score of 180. Hudson’s Paige Hillman, meanwhile, continued her individual dominance as the meet medalist. Menomonie’s Olivia Steinmetz and Eau Claire Memorial’s Keelan Beeksma tied for third, shooting 45 apiece.