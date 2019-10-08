The Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek girls golf team is heading to state after scoring 403 points to take second place at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional on Tuesday.
Ariel Heuer led the way for the team, shooting an 84 on the afternoon, falling just four shots back of Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Grace Welch, who took first place.
Four spots behind Heuer, Colfax’s Abby DeMoe finished in sixth with a score of 90 to qualify for state as an individual.
Madyson Rosman finished in seventh, shooting a 94 for Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek while Izzy Popple (106), Eleice Dahl (119) and Trinity Knudtson (125) rounded out the team’s golfers.
At Stevens Point, River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode and Hannah Harper qualified for state in Division 2, finishing third and fifth with scores of 84 and 87 respectively.
Hudson’s Paige Hillman tied Harper, shooting an 87 to qualify for state.
Eau Claire Memorial’s trio of Emmie Verhaagh (100), Maddy Logan (105) and Keelan Beeksma (109) finished 18th, 29th and 33rd respectively.
Barron’s Brooke Vergin led the way for the team at the Baldwin-Woodville sectional, shooting a 110 for 22nd place.
Cross country
Owen-Withee Cross Country Invite: The Osseo-Fairchild girls cross country team won its first meet since 2010 on Tuesday.
Kari Herman and Aurora Wier finished second and third for the Thunder with times of 20:16 and 21:36, respectively.
McDonell took second place, led by fourth-place finisher Ann David and fifth place finisher Ellie Eckes. On the boys side, Dan Anderson of McDonell finished with a time of 16:50 to take first place.
His Macks won the tournament with 28 points, followed by Cadott and Osseo-Fairchild respectively.
Black River Falls Cross Country Invite: Durand’s Parker Schneider finished with a time of 16:53.9 to win the boys Black River Falls Invite while Rebecca Hornby of the Chippewa Valley Bolts took the top spot for girls with a time of 20:43.9.
The Panthers earned the top team spot on the girls side, led by Kendall Hagness who finished second. Madison Sand and Olivia Breidung trailed her in fifth and sixth respectively for Augusta.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Cadott 0: Junior Maggie Craker became just the third McDonell volleyball player to eclipse 3,000 career assists, joining Kat Hanson and Karley Wiensch.
Altoona 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0: Keelyn Marlaire led the Rails with 28 assists while Averie Varsho picked up 13 kills. Osseo-Fairchild’s Brooke McCune had 10 kills.
Immanuel Lutheran 3, Eleva-Strum 0: Erica and Annie Oster led the Lancers with 18 and 12 kills respectively.
Bloomer 3, Colfax 0: The Blackhawks won 26-24, 25-12, 25-18.